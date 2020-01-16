Air Force led for more than 38 minutes, gave itself a huge lift at the free throw line and effectively took care of the ball in an 85-78 victory over Boise State on Wednesday.

Here are five facts from the Falcons’ victory at Clune Arena:

Technical fouls created turning point

Air Force (9-9, 3-3 Mountain West) led by as many as 11 points in the first half before Boise State (11-8, 3-4) came back to within three. After a Lavelle Scottie free throw, the Falcons’ advantage was 38-34 with 19 seconds left when Boise State coach Leon Rice was called for a technical foul. Rice lost composure, had to be restrained by players and assistants, and was called for another technical and ejected. Air Force's Caleb Morris made all four free throws that resulted from the play and the Falcons took the eight-point lead into halftime. Free throws continued to bolster the Falcons, as they finished 26-for-30 from the line, while Boise State was 10 of 13. The Broncos were whistled for 23 fouls, compared to 12 for Air Force, though six of those called against Boise State came in the final two minutes as they needed to stop the clock.

Scottie strong late, again

Lavelle Scottie scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half for Air Force. It was the second consecutive 16-point second half for Scottie, who had 26 points in a loss at New Mexico on Saturday. Scottie’s points against Boise State came on 2-point attempts, most within 12 feet. He was 0-for-2 on 3-point tries, but made 9-of-10 field goals inside the arc.

Walker, Swan provide timely scoring

AJ Walker scored 18 points for Air Force, while Ryan Swan added 17. Swan had a dunk and a layup early in the second half after Boise State closed to within two points. A few minutes later, Walker had a steal and a layup followed by a 3-pointer when the Broncos had again inched to within two. Swan and Walker have scored in double figures in all six conference games for Air Force.

Turnovers not a problem

Air Force’s eight turnovers were one off the season-best, achieved in a 69-63 November loss to Duquensne in the Bahamas and in a 105-56 blowout of UC Riverside on Dec. 31. No Falcons had more than two turnovers. Air Force, which committed four turnovers in each half, led 10-4 in points off turnovers and 13-5 in fast-break points.

Rebounds knotted

For the first time this season, Air Force finished tied in rebounds with an opponent – the Falcons and Broncos each had 31 rebounds (they were also tied with six second-chance points). Air Force is 8-1 when it outrebounds opponents and 0-8 when it has been outrebounded. Now it’s 1-0 when rebounds are tied.

A few more numbers

Boise State guard Justinian Jessup, a Longmont native closing in on the Mountain West’s all-time 3-point record held by BYU’s Jimmer Fredette, made just 1-of-7 3s as he was guarded by Air Force’s Sid Tomes in a defensive effort reminiscent of what Tomes did a week ago against Utah State’s Sam Merrill. … Keaton Van Soelen returned to the starting lineup and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for Air Force while playing 29 minutes. … Air Force is 11-10 in regular-season Mountain West games since early last season, matching its longest in-conference above-.500 stretch since also going 11-10 from the 2012-13 season into the first five games in 2014. ... Air Force improved to 5-3 vs. Boise State at Clune Arena but has lost seven straight in the series when played elsewhere. ... The Broncos were 1.5-point favorites in the game.