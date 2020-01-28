There wasn’t much left for Sid Tomes to say after yet another soul-crushing loss for Air Force.

The frustration level?

“High,” Tomes said.

What is the root of the problem?

“Defense,” he said.

The Falcons lost 79-68 to Fresno State on Tuesday, extending their losing streak to four consecutive games. This one came at Clune Arena and against a team that had dropped seven of nine.

Tomes led the Falcons with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Caleb Morris added 15 points, Ryan Swan had 14 and A.J. Walker had 13 after hitting three 3s in the first 3 minutes, 12 seconds.

But Falcons (9-13, 3-7 Mountain West) went cold in the second half, shooting 35.7%, and closed January at 2-6.

“In games like this, when everyone’s fighting to get out of a funk, you’ve got to be a little bit tougher,” coach Dave Pilipovich said.

Here are five facts from the game…

Fresno State’s Nate Grimes dominates

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior scored 21 points with nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals. He scored the first six points of the second half as the Bulldogs gained separation after a halftime tie.

“He was just a manchild in there,” Pilipovich said. “His physicality and his effort and his strength, his senior vs. my senior or two seniors, he was better. He was better. I’m not calling my guys out or throwing them under the bus by any means, but you saw the game, he was better. He was the difference in there.”

3-point shot prevalent early

Air Force’s first 18 points came on 3-pointers, and at one point the teams had scored 30 of the game’s 40 points solely on 3s. Fresno State finished 14 of 32 from 3-point range, while Air Force was 11 of 29.

The reliance on the perimeter kept the fouls to a minimum. At halftime, Ryan Swan’s free throw represented the only attempt in the game. Fresno State didn’t shoot a free throw until 13:44 remained, although it capitalized there down the stretch by hitting 15 of 16.

Scottie moves up chart

Lavelle Scottie scored six points for Air Force, moving him past Cliff Parsons (1966-69) and into seventh place on Air Force’s all-time scoring list with 1,377 points. He’s just eight points shy of Jarmica Reese (1994-98) in sixth place. He would need to average 16.6 points over the final nine games to get to Bob Beckel (1956-59) at 1,526 at fifth place or Michael Lyons (2009-13) at 1,527 in fourth.

But Scottie played just 25 minutes on Tuesday, with Pilipovich shaking his head and saying it was “one of those nights” for the senior.

Air Force will take a break, then…

The schedule gives Air Force the weekend off, but it will resume with fury. The Falcons travel to Nevada, host No. 4 San Diego State and visit Boise State in the three games out of the break. Those three teams are 20-7 in Mountain West play this season. The Falcons two most recent losses came against teams that were a combined 5-13 in the conference.

Changes on the horizon?

“Is it this group? I hope,” Pilipovich said of lineups he'll consider over the off week. “But if it’s not, we won’t be long to put someone else in there to give us some effort and energy to give us the spark we need.”

Walker said the Falcons still believe in the talent they have assembled.

“It’s still there,” the sophomore point guard said. “It’s just, we’ve just got to band together, stay together and not get bogged down on one loss. Season’s still going.”