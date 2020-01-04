In a tale so synonymous with Las Vegas, Air Force was up big early and then left UNLV wondering where it all went wrong.
The Falcons hit their first five 3-point attempts and led by 11 points before the Runnin’ Rebels smothered them with a pressing defense en route to a 71-59 victory at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday night.
UNLV (8-8, 3-0 Mountain West) used a 19-1 run to change the game midway through the first half, then pushed the advantage to as many as 20 points.
The run that changed the game
UNLV’s defense altered the course of the game after Air Force (7-8, 1-2) jumped to a 19-8 lead. The Rebels held Air Force without a field goal for 10 minutes, 11 seconds, forcing six turnovers as the Falcons missed 12 straight shots. Air Force committed 10 turnovers in the first half and 17 in the game.
Air Force scoring monopolized
Until 5:41 remained in the game, all of Air Force’s scoring came from Caleb Morris, Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan and A.J. Walker. Scottie led with 19 points, Swan had 18, Walker 12 and Morris five. Sid Tomes’ layup broke the scoring stronghold from those four deep in the game Saturday. Tomes was the only other Falcon with points.
Even free-throw shooting struggles
This has been Air Force’s best free-throw shooting team in program history, but even that abandoned it during a discombobulated first half. The Falcons opened the game 1 of 7 from the line, though they eventually corrected those woes and made their final 12 attempts.
Streak hits eight in a row
Air Force has now lost eight consecutive games against UNLV in Las Vegas. The Falcons’ last road win at the Thomas & Mack Center came on Jan. 4, 2014. The streak includes two games in the Mountain West Tournament.
ESPN2 game on deck
Air Force hosts Utah State at 9 p.m. Tuesday in a game televised nationally on ESPN2. The Aggies, who have spent time in the Top 25 this year, have lost back-to-back games — on Wednesday by 17 at UNLV and 77-68 to No. 13 San Diego State on Saturday.