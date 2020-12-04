The NBA released the first half of its regular-season schedule Friday.
Here are five games for Nuggets fans to keep an eye on.
Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25, Ball Arena
The Clippers and Nuggets will close out the NBA’s annual Christmas Day lineup in a rematch of last year’s second-round playoff series. If the Nuggets comeback from a 3-1 deficit in that series wasn’t enough reason to tune in, former Clipper and current Nugget JaMychal Green said Tuesday it wasn’t a tough decision to sign with Denver because the team obviously had heart, something that was taken by some as a shot at his former team.
The rematch of last year’s playoffs is scheduled to be the Nuggets’ second game of the season.
Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. Jan. 17, Ball Arena
The Clippers weren’t the only team to blow a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets last year. The Utah Jazz, also a Northwest Division rival, did so in the first round of last year’s playoffs and will look to get some sort of revenge in mid-January. It will also mark the first showdown between Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell after the two went head-to-head in an epic battle in the Florida bubble.
Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Ball Arena
Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee, two key rotation pieces from last season’s Nuggets team, will make their first trip back to Denver as members of the Pistons. Both signed free-agent deals with Detroit this offseason. Their decisions, surprising to some, left a hole in the Nuggets front court which Denver’s front office tried to replace by signing Green and drafting Zeke Nnaji out of Arizona.
Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. Feb. 4, Staples Center
The Nuggets get their first shot at the reigning champions early in February. The Lakers beat the Nuggets in five games in the Western Conference Finals last season and are favorites to repeat with LeBron James and Anthony Davis returning.
Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m. March 2, Fiserv Forum
The Bucks and back-to-back Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo figure to give the Nuggets a good read on where they stand heading into the second half of the regular season. Milwaukee also traded for Jrue Holiday in the offseason, a player the Nuggets reportedly had interest in acquiring this offseason.