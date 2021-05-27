Air Force had five more football games selected for broadcast on Thursday, leaving only the opener without a network assignment on the 12-game schedule.
Fox Sports and its properties were the latest to announce selections from the Mountain West schedule and the network picked Air Force’s games against Utah State, Florida Atlantic, New Mexico, Boise State and Nevada.
The conference opener against Utah State (Sept. 18) will be shown on FS2 and the game at Nevada (Nov. 19) will be on FS1. The other three will be on Fox, FS1 or FS2.
Air Force previously had six games picked up by CBS and CBS Sports Network, including games against Navy and Army that will air on the main CBS network.
The Sept. 4 home game against FCS foe Lafayette is the only game on the Air Force schedule without a broadcast assignment, as Stadium will now have the option of claiming Mountain West games.
The only date change with Thursday’s announcement was moving the game at Nevada from Nov. 20, a Saturday, to the evening of Friday, Nov. 19. The Falcons’ first 10 games are on Saturdays, while the final two will be played on Fridays (including the day after Thanksgiving against UNLV).
At this point no home games start later than 5:30 p.m., though start times haven’t been announced for Lafayette (Sept. 4) and Florida Atlantic (Sept. 25)
2021 Air Force Football Schedule
Date Time Opponent (TV)
Sept. 4 TBA Lafayette
Sept. 11 1:30 p.m. at Navy (CBS)
Sept. 18 5:30 p.m. Utah State* (FS2)
Sept. 25 TBA Florida Atlantic (Fox, FS1 or FS2)
Oct. 2 TBA at New Mexico* (Fox, FS1 or FS2)
Oct. 9 5 p.m. Wyoming* (CBSSN)
Oct. 16 TBA at Boise State* (Fox, FS1 or FS2)
Oct. 23 5 p.m. San Diego State* (CBSSN)
Nov. 6 9:30 a.m. vs. Army^ (CBS)
Nov. 13 5 p.m. at Colorado State* (CBSSN)
Nov. 19 7, 7:30, 8 p.m. at Nevada* (FS1)
Nov. 26 1:30 p.m. UNLV* (CBSSN)