Air Force hockey last won a game March 7, 2020. The officials at Bentley made them wait a few more minutes on Monday afternoon.
Willie Reim’s apparent 3-on-3 overtime goal set off a loud celebration among the relieved Air Force Falcons. The referees wanted a look at the replay.
“Are you kidding me?” Reim recalled thinking. “Let’s speed this up.”
Air Force went 0-9-1 to start the 2020-21 season. It was a long and often ugly haul.
“Of course, our first win, they won’t even give it to us right away. They make us wait,” forward Blake Bride said. “It’s our luck, but they didn’t call it back. We got our win.
“It’s a little double celebration — we needed that.”
The referee jutted his arm out — good goal. With the 4-3 decision, Air Force became the last team in Division I to record its first victory, with two teams in Atlantic Hockey already in double digits.
The winning play looked so practiced, so obvious, you’d think the Falcons had done it 10 times already. While the teams took a moment to regroup during a busy, wide-open overtime, Reim made something out of nothing. He found a lane, forced his way to the net and punched the puck past Fraser Kirk 3:14 into the extra period. The goal was unassisted.
“You start second-guessing some of your stuff, even though you’re doing the right things,” Reim said of the program’s worst winless streak to start a season.
“It’s definitely a good sense of relief. Now we can kind of clear our minds.”
A little over a minute into the third period, Bride took note of Kirk’s trends and stopped him from throwing the puck up the boards. Bride was surprised to find it still on his stick, tried to fake out Kirk (33 saves) and wrapped it around the cage and in for a 2-1 lead.
Bentley tied the game and then went ahead with two goals in a span of 1:11. The old fears creeped in.
“It definitely was in the back of your mind because we haven’t been getting the bounces this whole year,” Reim said. “Fortunately this group kept going. We never stopped believing.”
Reim said the way goaltender Alex Schilling was playing, they trusted he wouldn’t allow another. They only needed one more goal.
While falling to the ice in front of the crease, Ty Pochipinski swung the puck around Kirk’s leg and in. It was his first of the season.
Freshman Thomas Daskas scored the first Air Force goal and Schilling made 24 saves.
The Falcons were supposed to stay in Massachusetts for a series against Holy Cross this weekend, but an opponent’s positive COVID-19 test led the Crusaders to pause team activities. Air Force is headed home, but a blizzard in the area threatened to complicate that plan.
It’s unlikely that Air Force will find another opponent this weekend. It has the long-awaited victory to think on.
“We know we can win a game now, even though I think we knew it all along,” Bride said.