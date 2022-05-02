The most decorated athlete in Olympic history, the head coach of this year NCAA women’s basketball champion and a legendary women’s basketball coach are among the finalists for the first U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame class since 2019, according to a Monday news release from the Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Swimmer Michael Phelps, University of South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and late Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt head up the list of finalists, which consists of 15 Olympians, nine Paralympians, three Olympic teams, two Paralympic teams, six “legends,” three coaches and three “special contributors,” the release stated.

“On behalf of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, it is an honor to unveil the finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2022,” CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement. “Each finalist has had a profound impact on Team USA, and on the greater Olympic and Paralympic movements. We are proud to honor their work in living out the Olympic and Paralympic ideals, and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2022.”

The list will be pared down to five Olympians, three Paralympians, an Olympic team and a Paralympic team. Fans will be able to vote for the individuals and teams of their choice by visiting the Team USA website at www.teamusa.org through May 16. A coach, a “legend” and a “special contributor” will be selected by a panel that includes the USOPC board of directors, representatives from several athletic organizations and “select members of the media,” according to the release.

The Hall of Fame currently includes 119 individuals, 11 teams, five coaches and 19 special contributors. The 2022 class will be announced on June 1 and inducted in a June 24 ceremony at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

Here is the list of finalists:

Olympic

Kristin Armstrong, Cycling; Natalie Coughlin, Swimming; Shani Davis, Speedskating; Cammi Granato, Hockey; Mia Hamm, Soccer; Kayla Harrison, Judo; Michelle Kwan, Figure Skating; Eleanor ‘Elle’ Logan, Rowing; Julia Mancuso, Alpine Skiing; Bode Miller, Alpine Skiing; Michael Phelps, Swimming; John Smith, Wrestling; Dawn Staley, Basketball; Brenda Villa, Water Polo; Lindsey Vonn, Alpine Skiing

Paralympic

Steve Cash, Sled Hockey; Muffy Davis, Para Alpine Skiing, Para-cycling; Susan Hagel, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Archery, Para Track and Field; Trischa Zorn-Hudson, Para Swimming; David Kiley, Wheelchair Basketball, Para Track and Field, Para Alpine Skiing; Marla Runyan, Para Track and Field, Olympic Track and Field; Marlon Shirley, Para Track and Field; Andy Soule, Para Nordic Skiing; Cortney (Jordan) Truitt, Para Swimming

Olympic Team

1976 Women’s Swimming 4x100 Freestyle Relay Team; 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team; 2010 Four-Man Bobsled Team

Paralympic Team

2002 U.S. Sled Hockey Team; 2008 U.S. Paralympic Sailing Team

Legend

Billy Fiske, Bobsled; Gretchen Fraser, Alpine Skiing; Roger Kingdom, Track and Field; Darrell Pace, Archery; Brad Parks, Wheelchair Tennis; Norbert ‘Norb’ Schemansky, Weightlifting

Coach

Bob Beattie, Alpine Skiing; James ‘Doc’ Counsilman, Swimming; Pat Summitt, Basketball

Special Contributor

Walter Bush; Billie Jean King; David Wallechinsky