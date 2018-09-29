The Falcons' second-half rally falls short against Nevada.
Final score: Nevada 28, Air Force 25.
Full story coming soon. Stay with Gazette.com for more.
Air Force changes quarterbacks, jumps back into the game against Nevada
Air Force has switched quarterbacks and injected some life into a game it has trailed most of the way.
Sophomore Donald Hammond III took over after Arion Worthman’s second lost fumble and led the Falcons’ offense to its first touchdown of the day and cut Nevada’s lead to 28-17 going into the fourth quarter.
Worthman started in place of Isaiah Sanders (concussion).
Nevada, which dominated 254-24 in total yards, had held leads of 21-7 and 28-10 prior to Hammond’s entrance.
The only play that kept Air Force somewhat afloat early was a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown for junior cornerback Zane Lewis.
Air Force (1-2, 0-1 Mountain West) punted five times combined in its past two meetings with Nevada and punted five times in the first half on Saturday.
Nevada (2-2, 0-0) quarterback Ty Gangi has had a field day, passing for 255 yards and four touchdowns.