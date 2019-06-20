The 2019 USA men's basketball U19 World Cup team's official 12-man roster was announced Thursday after four days of tryouts.
The tryouts took place beginning this week at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and started with 31 players from across the country. The final 12 were picked by the Junior National Team Committee, which consists of Purdue's Matt Painter, Virginia's Tony Bennett, Providence's Ed Cooley, Arizona's Sean Miller and former NBA player Shane Battier.
The final roster is as follows: Scottie Barnes (University School), Cade Cunningham (Montverde Academy), Jalen Green (San Joaquin Memorial), Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State), Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Evan Mobley (Rancho Christian), Reggie Perry (Mississippi State), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy), Trevion Williams (Purdue), and Ziaire Williams (Notre Dame High School).
Coach Bruce Weber is thrilled with the team that was assembled.
"I like the experience, I think it's a good mixture. We've got young and old," said Weber, who is also the coach at Kansas State. "We really wanted to make sure, the committee and USA Basketball, we had point guard play and especially experienced point guard play. ... We also wanted to make sure we have enough size inside.
"Hopefully we've covered all different competitions, styles that we're going to play against."
The team is split half and half with players that have a year of high school left (Barnes, Cunningham, Green, Mobley, Suggs, Z. Williams) and players that are either in college or will be this fall (Haliburton, Lewis Jr., Likekele, Perry, Robinson-Earl, T. Williams).
Weber said coming up with those 12 players was one of the hardest and most stressful things he's done in his career.
"It's really hard," Weber said. "A couple nights ago I called my wife because I was so stressed out. But that's why you have the committee. ... It came down to one or two guys, which made it really difficult."
At the end of the day, Weber is happy with the 12 and knows each of them are ready to represent their country.
"The most positive thing about today was those guys being so excited to be a part of it," Weber said. "They want to be here. We want to win gold, but we also want guys that want to be here and want to get better."