Willie Reim remembered Air Force hockey coach Frank Serratore’s message from the morning meeting before the freshman’s first collegiate playoff game and put it to use when scoring the game-winner in the Falcons’ 3-1 win over Mercyhurst on Friday at Cadet Ice Arena
Reim’s power-play goal 6:21 into the third period helped the Air Force take the first game of a best-of-three series in the first round of the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs.
Before anyone took the ice, Serratore pulled up some NHL film, showing his players the intensity required to be successful in the postseason. The players involved didn’t stick with the freshman from North Oaks, Minn., but the point did.
“I forget what team it was but the guy was going hard to the paint and (Serratore) just showed that’s what we need. It’s playoff hockey,” Reim said. “It worked.”
The freshman’s goal, his second game-winner of the season, looked a lot like Marshall Bowery’s score that tied it at one late in the second period, as he fought for a rebound and scored. The second, or third, chances proved to be the only way to beat Mercyhurst goaltender Garrett Metcalf on the night.
“Metcalf made us work for them, my lord,” Serratore said. “That was the second or third rebound, and the power-play goal was on the second or third rebound. Hats off to him. He made us work for our goals.”
All but the final one in the last minute. With the visiting Lakers on the power play in the final minute, Mercyhurst took Metcalf off the ice in favor of an extra skater. Air Force senior Brady Tomlak took advantage, sending a shot from inside his own blue line into an unoccupied net.
“Lev (Jake Levin) held off two guys, the puck squirted out and I felt some pressure on my backhand side, so I told myself I’m going to turn to my forehand side and try and fire up the middle as high as I can,” Tomlak recalled. “It just happened to work out and go in the net.”
Those final 35 seconds were the only easy ones for the Falcons.
“To be able to get out of that game after being down 1-0 to get a win is huge for us,” Tomlak said.
Despite a 12-3 advantage in shots after the first period, Mercyhurst owned a 1-0 advantage after Carver Watson sent his shot over scrambling Air Force goalie Alex Schilling. The Falcon sophomore finished with 16 saves and was helped by Air Force’s penalty kill, which was perfect on five chances.
“We had to score an empty-netter at the end shorthanded to put the game away, but overall we came from behind. We showed our resilience,” Serratore said.
“Our penalty kill stepped up big time. Schilling was really good in the net.”
As was Metcalf, who made 37 saves on Air Force’s 40 shots. Serratore expects a similar effort from the Mercyhurst goalie on Saturday when the Falcons look to end the Lakers’ season, something Serratore, Tomlak and Reim mentioned as “the hardest thing in sports.”
“Right now, it’s pretty sweet to win. This is my first ever playoff win, but you got to switch it,” Reim said.
“You got to know that it’s going to be twice as hard tomorrow.”