Two flags rose higher than the others in the women’s short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

All of the top six skaters in the event hailed from either South Korea or the United States as the international competition began Thursday at The Broadmoor World Arena.

South Korea’s Yelim Kim won gold, while Chaeyeon Kim earned bronze and Haein Lee finished sixth. From the United States, Isabeau Levito earned silver, while Amber Glenn and Bradie Tennell narrowly missed the podium, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Yelim Kim one-upped her success from last year’s event. At the 2022 Four Continents, she earned bronze overall, placing third in the short program and fourth in the free skate.

This time, she fought against nerves and her 72.84 points were enough to win the small gold medal in the short program.

PHOTOS: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships Highlights from the women's short program and opening ceremony at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs

“I was so nervous today,” Yelim Kim said. “It was not perfect, but it was an almost clean program, so I’m really happy with that.”

In second was 15-year-old Isabeau Levito of New Jersey. Levito, fresh off winning a world junior championship gold medal in January, posted a short program score of 71.50.

In her first time skating at Four Continents, Levito felt that she lived up to the moment.

“For the most part, I’m satisfied with my performance,” said Levito, whose win at world juniors was the first for an American woman since Colorado Springs' Rachael Flatt in 2008.

And Chaeyeon Kim, the 16-year-old bronze finisher, posted a score of 71.39. It was also Kim’s first time competing at Four Continents, and she was proud of how she competed.

“I’m really happy today because I was very nervous before my competition,” she said.

South Korea’s strong performance in the short program was reminiscent of the nation’s success in last year’s Four Continents, held in Tallinn, Estonia.

The country had places two through four in the short program, with Lee taking second and Yelim Kim taking fourth. But this time, South Korea’s strong showing included a gold medal.

“Representing Korea with my friends and colleagues was nice,” Yelim Kim said. “I’m really proud of it.”

Chaeyeon Kim added, “I’m really happy and proud of it.”

A year ago, the United States had just one top-six finisher, Audrey Shin.

To add two skaters to that list — and even a medalist — was special to the group of American skaters.

“I definitely believe we’re all very proud to be representing our countries in such a positive way,” Levito said.

Thursday’s top skaters will go for the overall women’s championship on Friday. The totals from the short program will be added to the competitors’ scores from Friday’s free skate.

The women’s free skate is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena.