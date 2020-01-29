The jousting between major and minor league baseball stepped into a public arena, and Rocky Mountain Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips called some of what he heard “completely ludicrous.”
The tension is fueled by Major League Baseball's desire to cut the "subsidies" it is providing to a system it feels needs an overhaul and Minor League Baseball's desperation to prevent 42 teams from being eliminated after the 2020 season. The Vibes, based in Colorado Springs, are among those fighting for their existence.
MiLB sent an open letter to MLB on Wednesday, saying it was doing so because commissioner Rob Manfred’s office “continues to misrepresent our positions with misleading information in public statements that are not conducive to good faith negotiations.”
MLB fired back by releasing to The Gazette its response to MiLB president Pat O’Conner, saying “MiLB and you personally are doing significant damage to your relationship with the 30 clubs by attacking MLB publicly and in the political realm.”
The points of contention are many, and drawn out in detail in the letters. MLB is arguing that the MLB draft, which runs for 40 rounds, needs to be shortened to remove the need for so many lower-level teams populated by players with long odds of reaching the majors. It proposes some of those short-season teams move to a model that would operate in a “financial-neutral” relationship with the 30 MLB clubs. MLB also wants to slide the draft back in the summer to a point where it would interfere with the current schedule of teams like the Vibes that begin the season in mid-June.
Eliminating 42 teams would spare MLB the cost of “heavily subsidizing” minor league teams, a figure it has told The Gazette has cost hundreds of millions of dollars over the past decade. MiLB puts the number at approximately $300,000 to $400,000 per team per season (largely comprising the payroll costs of players and coaching/training staffs) and views the expense as part of the parent club’s partnership with the minor league affiliates in the player-development process. Also, MiLB points out that the figure is less than a 1/10th of 1 percent of MLB revenues and less than the major league minimum salary of one player.
“It’s completely ludicrous,” Phillips said to the suggestion MLB subsidizes MiLB operations, saying it is his experience that teams “don’t receive a cent” from their parent organizations. “You can ask every single minor league team and they’ll all give you the exact same answer. I don’t even know why they’d put that out there when it’s just not true; why they’d throw that out there as some sort of reasoning behind this proposal. It just doesn’t make sense. It’s just clear to me that they didn’t really have a plan when they put this out there.”
Phillips added that team-facilitated initiatives like finding host families in Colorado Springs to eliminate housing costs for players and his own annual efforts to secure a car from a local dealership for the team’s manager are further examples of the give-and-take partnership that serves the interest of both major and minor league teams.
But MLB shot back in a letter from Daniel Halem, chief legal officer of Major League Baseball, saying the payroll costs are, in fact, the subsidy.
“MiLB is an entertainment business,” Halem’s letter said. “The largest single cost in virtually every entertainment business is the cost of talent. Major League Baseball provides MiLB with free talent. The provision of this free talent is clearly a subsidy.”
Other issues are being presented by both sides, with MLB’s most fervent arguments coming against substandard playing and travel conditions for many players.
Halem used the move of a Pioneer League team from Helena, Mont., to Colorado Springs this past year (after the Triple-A Sky Sox team in Colorado Springs moved to San Antonio) as evidence that economics constantly shake the minor league landscape and suggested the “Dream League” model could provide more stability.
MiLB said such a league would have little “realistic hope of surviving under this seriously flawed concept.”
As the gap between the sides grows, so too does political support for the effort to save the minor league teams.
On Tuesday a congressional resolution – supported by Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents Colorado Springs as part of Colorado's 5th congressional district – was introduced in Washington to throw its weight behind the minor league teams. Last week, a coalition of mayors – including Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers – also committed to helping MiLB.
MLB counters that its meetings with government officials shows “a very clear divergence between the interests of local communities and the financial interests of minor league owners.”
Phillips said he was concerned when the story of possible minor league contraction first broke in October, as it could potentially scare off sponsors and team supporters. But he said that hasn’t been the case and the turmoil has galvanized sponsors and supporters. He welcomes the public discussion that has followed because it has stirred up support for teams in communities around the country.
The local team will try to continue that through the season with a “Keep The Vibes Alive” hashtag campaign.
“Whatever we can do to put pressure points on the major league owners, and specifically the commissioner’s office, to show why this is a bad idea, that’s what we’re doing,” Phillips said.
“This is a fight for our lives, our careers, and thousands and thousands of jobs across the country.”
MLB, in its letter from Halem, unequivocally denounced the process of negotiating in public.
“I personally do not believe that exchanging letters of this type is productive or increases the likelihood that the parties will reach a mutually acceptable agreement,” he wrote. “When I was informed that MiLB was planning to send a letter to the commissioner, and then make that letter public, I told members of your negotiating committee that sending letters was not going to help us resolve our issues, and making such letters public would only further increase the acrimony on both sides.”
MiLB said it sought to clarify its position by releasing the point-by-point letter of grievances, and Phillips, who worked in the minor leagues for 18 years before taking over the Sky Sox/Vibes over the past year feels the public tactics are necessary for keeping the team in Colorado Springs.
“We’re actively fighting this,” he said. “We want to keep professional, affiliated baseball here forever. It’s been here for 32 years and to think of it just disappearing out of the blue for really no reason is a tragedy.”