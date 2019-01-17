While Romain Dumas and his record-breaking Volkswagen I.D. R isn’t racing to the clouds in the 97th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, race fans should still expect records to fall June 30.
Motorcycle rider Chris Fillmore, the fastest rider in race history, will compete in the lightweight division on a KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition motorcycle as he tries to become the first racer to hold three records in Pikes Peak history.
He owns the heavyweight division record (9 minutes, 49.625 seconds, 2017) and last year broke the middleweight division record in 10:04.038, placing third overall in the motorcycle division. His 2018 middleweight time broke Codie Vahsholtz’s (Woodland Park) record from 2017.
“I enjoy the challenge of Pikes Peak,” Fillmore said in a release. “Figuring out how to go fast and learn something new. Watching the sun rise every morning for a week on top of a 14,000-foot mountain is pretty amazing too.”
In the auto division, Italian driver Simone Faggioli, who placed second as a rookie in the unlimited class after Dumas’ record of 7:57.148, will return in 2018.
Faggioli, who last year earned rookie of the year honors thanks to his 8:37.230 time up America’s mountain, will return in his 2018 Norma M20 SK PKB. His 2018 time was the third-fastest in PPIHC history.
Last year’s motorcycle winner Carlin Dunne will return on a 2019 Ducati. In 2017, when Ducati did not enter a bike into official race competition, Fillmore broke Dunne’s 2012 record (9:52.819) on a 2017 KTM 1290 Super Duke R with a time of 9:49.625. Dunne’s return to the mountain last year put Ducati back on top of the leaderboard, but failed to take back the record.
Dunne holds the Pikes Peak record for electric motorcycles (10:00.694, 2013) and was the first rider to reach the peak in under 10 minutes in 2012.
The latest racer of the legendary Woodland Park Vahsholtz racing family, Codie, will return on a 2019 Ducati Multistrada MTS-1260. The bike is a newer model of the Ducati MTS he drove last year where he placed third in the heavyweight and fourth overall.
Clint Vahsholtz will race a 2013 Ford Open in the open wheel division.
Ray Evernham returns in 1936 Chevy
The NASCAR Hall of Famer will return with his stunning 1936 Chevy Sedan, named “The Ghost” after his exhibition-winning time of 10:11.334 in 2018. The Ghost is the oldest car in the field by 13 years.
Evernham is the former crew chief for NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, a three-time Winston Cup Series Champion.
After he won last year’s exhibition class as a rookie (and cracked a 24-ounce PBR on top of the mountain), Evernham joked with The Gazette that he was not sure if his wife would let him race in 2019.
Craigslist Car is back after breaking the 10-minute mark in 2018
Colorado Springs native Tim Hardy will again race to the top of Pikes Peak in his 1987 BMW E30, which he purchased on Craigslist for $450.
Last year was Hardy’s sixth trip up America’s Mountain and first time breaking 10 minutes. He placed third in his division and 11th overall with a 9:59.709.
Two local rookies join the race
Tommy Boileau of Fountain and Tyler Portillo of Colorado Springs will race for the first time up Pikes Peak in 2019. Boileau entered a 2014 Chevrolet SS in the unlimited car division, while Portillo will race a 2007 Yamaha Raptor in the exhibition powersport motorcycle division.
Area car entries
Unlimited Division
Steve Goeglein, Falcon - 2002 Chevy Camaro
Time Attack 1
Tim Hardy, Colorado Springs - 1987 BMW E30
George Hess III, Colorado Springs - 2016 Porsche GT4Club Sport
Fred Veitch, Colorado Springs - 2001 Porsche 996TT
Tommy Boileau, Fountain - 2014 Chevrolet SS*
Pikes Peak Open
David Meyer, Colorado Springs - 2018 Palatov D2TT
David Schmidt, Colorado Springs - 2014 Ford Mustang
Open Wheel
Daniel Novembre, Colorado Springs - 2016 Novembre KMHRA Special
Rodney O’Maley, Colorado Springs - 2018 O’Maley Special Spec V
Clint Vahsholtz, Woodland Park - 2013 Ford Open
Exhibition
Christopher Lennon, Monument - 1972 Porsche 911 RSR EV
Area motorcycle entries
Pikes Peak lightweight
Mark Bartle, Peyton - 2018 Honda CRF450
Pikes Peak heavyweight
Codie Vahsholtz, Woodland Park - 2019 Ducati MTS-1260
Exhibition powersport
Tyler Portillo, Colorado Springs - 2007 Yamaha Raptor *
*Rookie drivers