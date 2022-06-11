SAN DIEGO — Ryan Feltner was in a jam.
He had just given up his second hit of the day to Jurickson Profar, then walked Jake Cronenworth. With the game tied at one, he had to face Manny Machado, one of the most prolific hitters in the game, to get out of the sixth inning.
Piece of cake for the rookie.
Feltner threw a fastball to the bottom to get a strike, then elevated a sinker that Machado fouled off. He then hit his spot perfectly, tossing a slider to get Machado to pop out to first, ending the sixth and capping off the best start of his young career.
"That was a critical at-bat to an MVP candidate," Rockies' manager Bud Black said.
Feltner gave up just one run and two hits across six innings, but the Rockies fell to the Padres 2-1 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader. The Padres scored the winning run on a wild pitch from Carlos Estévez that allowed Machado, the ghost runner, to advance to third. Catcher Elias Díaz tried to get him out at third, but made a throwing error that let to Machado scoring the winning run.
The mistake overshadowed what was a career-day for Feltner.
Feltner, who debuted last September after being called up from Double-A, has taken steps forward this year. His fastball velocity is up and his breaking ball is sharper. He's made changes to make his delivery more repeatable, breaking with his hands later to stop his arm from moving early. It ended up ticking his velocity up, and he's now averaging two MPH faster on his fastball than he was last fall. He hit more than 97 mph five times on Saturday, when his fastest major league pitch entering this start was 96.9.
Feltner is also using his changeup more, and he's getting rewarded with swings and misses.
"Stuff is falling into place," Feltner said. "Being able to see how my stuff plays against a team like this is great."
With a string of doubleheaders and the Rockies lacking pitching depth right now — Ryan Rolison had season-ending shoulder surgery and Peter Lambert is back on the injured list — they've needed Feltner to come through. He has delivered.
On Saturday, he struck out six, including two in the first inning to kick off his day. He didn't give up a hit until the third, when Trent Grisham sent a pitch down the middle 355 feet into left field. Feltner took a deep breath. Then he sent the next eight batters packing until Profar got that single in the sixth.
"Just getting off on the right foot, being aggressive, attacking the zone, all of that is the base of what I can do," Feltner said. "All my stuff was working today."
Feltner will stay with the Rockies, but could be moving to the bullpen with long reliever Ty Blach going down.
"They're all a learning experience," Black said. "This does give you a great deal of confidence moving forward. It doesn't guarantee anything, but you show you're capable of those type of games."