No one dreams of giving up a home run on their first major league pitch. At least on the plus side for Ryan Feltner, he had someone in the clubhouse who understood.
“Had to make sure he felt welcomed,” said Lucas Gilbreath, who had the same outcome in May and made sure to seek him out. “It’s an exclusive club.”
Things didn’t get much better for Feltner after that first pitch a week ago in his debut, and he was chased after allowing six runs in 2.2 innings. He didn’t have his best stuff, his pitches were flat and his command was off. He chalked it up to nerves, and trying to figure out how to pitch at altitude on the fly while also facing major league hitters for the first time.
“He was a little sad,” Germán Márquez said. “I think he’s a good kid. He’s going to learn. We learn like that.”
On Sunday, he looked more like the prospect the Rockies saw in Hartford, Conn., the one that they believed was ready to make the jump from Double-A to the major leagues, the first Rockies pitcher to do that since Antonio Senzatela in 2016. Feltner struck out six, and gave up two earned runs as the Rockies beat the Phillies 5-4.
The Rockies took three of four in Philadelphia from the Phillies, who are losing ground to the Braves in the National League East playoff race.
"It was awesome," Garrett Hampson said. "We kept saying how much these games mean to them. We want to play spoiler and play these teams tough."
Feltner spent the past week talking to everyone in the clubhouse — from rookies like Gilbreath to veterans like Márquez. Feltner used his bullpen sessions to work on his release point, specifically for his change-up and curveball.
"I'm just trying to be a sponge," Feltner said. "I've learned more than I ever thought I would."
Feltner had a so-so first inning Sunday, walking Obudel Herrera and Bryce Harper, then allowing an RBI double to J.T. Realmuto. Then things started to click. Feltner struck out Jean Segura on a 83.5 mph slider for his first major league strikeout in a 1-2-3 inning, also a first.
From there, his stuff only got livelier, and his breaking ball more effective. He struck out the side in the third, then added his sixth K of the day in the fourth against Didi Gregorius.
Feltner’s day ended in the fourth, after giving up a two-out RBI single to Aaron Nola, the Phillies' starting pitcher, to put the Rockies down 2-0.
"He doesn't want to look back at this and see 3 2/3 innings and 80 pitches as a good outing," manager Bud Black said. "It's not. But, he showed signs of improvement and something to work with. I'm excited and happy about that."
The Rockies' offense was silent for the first four innings, getting just one hit against Nola — a single from Brendan Rodgers in the first. Then in the fifth, Elias Díaz and Colton Welker singled, and Hampson hit his 10th home run of the year to put the Rockies up 3-2. Hampson did it again in the seventh, this one just over the left-field wall. Both home runs came on 0-2 pitches, and his five RBIs were a career high.
"It was good, more importantly just being a big hit for our offense," Hampson said. "It was good to come through right there."