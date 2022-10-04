LOS ANGELES — The Rockies had no choice but to push Ryan Feltner into the major league spotlight.
He was still raw when he debuted a year ago, and wasn't a polished product yet when they added him to their rotation mid-season. But the team decided to give the rookie a shot, pushing Austin Gomber to a reliever role to clear the space for Feltner to take the mound every five days.
He still has a ways to go. Feltner ends his season with a 5.83 ERA, and he gave up four or more runs in eight of the 19 games he started. On Tuesday, though, he ended his season by pitching six innings against the Dodgers. He gave up only two runs against one of the best lineups in the majors, getting himself out of his own jams.
The Rockies used every side session to hone in on a different aspect of Feltner's game, starting with his delivery then moving on to other mechanical changes, such as his new sliders. They didn't worry about overloading him with information — they learned early on that he doesn't stress when presented with large amounts of information.
"He's got the intellectual capacity to handle it and process and be OK," manager Bud Black said. "He's hungry to learn. I think he knows he needs to be open."
The Rockies lack pitching depth that's near the majors, and acquiring free agent starters has never been their forte. They have three — Germán Márquez, Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela — under contract for next year. Gomber too, as Black said he'll enter spring training as a starter. That leaves one spot open, unless moves are made, for Feltner next year. He does have options.
Wednesday's starter TBD
The Rockies aren't ready to name a starter for the last game of the season yet, but hinted that Gomber could get the call. He hasn't started a game since July 17 and hasn't pitched since Sept. 29. Since he hasn't built up to full starting length, the Rockies would likely use Gomber as an opener and build from there.
Noah Davis, who has been with the Rockies' since Friday as part of their taxi squad, was activated on Tuesday. He was called up last month, but did not get into a game. Chad Kuhl was placed on the injured list with a right triceps strain.