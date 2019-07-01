He is the subject of every finish line photo, witness to countless record-breaking finishes, and, at times, stands in one of the most dangerous locations on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb course.
Derek Jordan waves the checkered flag at the summit of Pikes Peak - a job that fell into his lap three years ago.
“They just handed the checkered flags to me one year, and said, ‘here you go,’” Jordan said.
But 2019 marked a special season, as his dad, Dave, was stationed at the bottom of the mountain waiving the green start flag. In years past, Dave manned the start clock, but Pikes Peak introduced the green flag this year.
“This is the first time that he’s the start and I’m the finish waving the flags, so it’s a pretty cool thing to do that as father and son,” Derek said. “I think the best part of being up here is the scenery, and I get to spend quality time with my dad.”
Dave is in charge of course officials, and Derek is in charge of safety during practice week.
Dave was an open-wheel racer around Colorado Springs and got involved with the Hill Climb 30 years ago. Two years later, Derek was born.
“I’ve been up here of 26 of my 28 years, so I remember it all,” Derek said.
But Sunday he had his first true scare on Pikes Peak.
As the weather turned ugly midway through the car race, Jordan narrowly escaped the path of a car that spun out just before the finish.
Colorado Springs resident Rodney O’Maley lost control near the cog cut as his 2018 O’Maley Special Spec V spun out and the right wheel clipped the concrete barricades Jordan stands between just as he jumped out of the way.
“I thought the car was going to come over top of me, it was beyond petrifying,” Jordan said. “When he hit the concrete wall, and my immediate thought was the official that died 14 years ago.”
In 2005, his father’s best friend, Henry Bresciani - also a checkered man, was killed at the summit after being struck by a car during practice.
“My dad took it hard yesterday. When he heard that I was almost hit by a car, his mind went back to Henry, so he had a really emotional day,” Jordan said. “He’s still shook up, just like any other parent would, you don’t want to get that phone call.”
He said O’Maley was not injured, and was immediately apologetic.
“Yesterday I believe the conditions were just really wet and he came in a little sideways and a little hotter than he should of, but that’s the spirit of racing,” Jordan said. “As he crossed the finish line I’m dusting myself off with all this mud and he was apologizing. He knew how important it was for me to be up there.”
Despite the incident, Jordan said he is planning to be back next year — but he’s ready for a vacation.