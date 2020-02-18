It wasn’t just that Air Force beat San Jose State on Saturday that provided a glimmer of hope for the program, it was how the Falcons did it.
Lavelle Scottie — “I call him the Barometer,” coach Dave Pilipovich said — showed up enthused, made 10 of 14 shots and scored 22 points.
Ryan Swan — “He’d been on a milk carton,” Pilipovich said — powered to 16 second-half points on the way to 22 points after averaging just 7.9 points during the seven-game losing streak that preceded the victory.
A.J. Walker — “He was in control the whole game,” Pilipovich said — came within an assist of the program’s first triple-double.
When Air Force won eight of 13 Mountain West games during an extended stretch last season, it was behind the play of those three. When the Falcons (10-16, 4-10) have been at their best during their current, largely disappointing, season, it’s been when those three are among the key contributors.
Scottie is shooting 53% in victories, 44% in losses. Swan averages 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in wins, 10.9 and 4 in losses. Walker has posted the average line of 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2 turnovers in wins, 10.7/2.6/2.5/2.4 in losses.
Air Force is in ninth place in the 11-team Mountain West with four games remaining. The highest they can climb in terms of seeding for the conference tournament would be No. 7, but that would come with the massive payoff of opening with, in all likelihood, a winnable game against San Jose State or Wyoming, but also dodging top-seeded San Diego State in the No. 8/9 vs. 1 game in the quarterfinals.
The game against the Spartans was the first of a stretch in which the schedule softens, providing perhaps the last opportunity for this veteran team to recapture the juice it had for long stretches last year but has struggled to provide in more than brief spurts this season.
It starts with Wednesday’s trip to Fresno State (9-17, 5-10), which has dropped three of four — winning only at San Jose State in overtime during that span.
Then come home games against Wyoming and New Mexico, who are a combined 2-10 since Jan. 25; and one of those wins was the Lobos beating the Cowboys.
The soft portion of the schedule ends with a trip to Colorado State to close the regular season, but even that could look more reasonable if Air Force’s top trio continues to regain its form.
Defense has also been a recurring issue for Pilipovich’s team, but strong performances from Scottie, Swan and Walker have had a tendency to mask most ills.
There’s no denying the Falcons have struggled this season, and the repercussions of that will have to be sorted out after the campaign is finished. The Falcons, it should be noted, at No. 209 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, are far ahead of service academy brethren Navy (254) and Army (261). Also, with players like Walker (a sophomore), Ameka Akaya, Chris Joyce, Keaton Van Soelen, Mason Taylor, Abe Kinrade and Nikc Jackson set to return, this isn’t a do-or-die stretch for the program that will lose major contributors in Scottie, Swan, Sid Tomes and Caleb Morris.
The expectations that were attached to this season were based on experience and talent, and all of that remains, so a final push is hardly out of the question.
“Always positivity, that’s the main thing,” Walker said when asked how the team is approaching what remains of the season. “Just control what you can control, and you’ll be good.”