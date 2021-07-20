Chris Demczuk was settling into his office Monday when Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte released the list of his first recruiting class.
“I’ve got a lot going on right now,” said Demczuk, CC’s new director of hockey operations. “I just got here last week. Things will be moving pretty fast as the season approaches.”
Demczuk was hired to replace Travis Culhane, who left to take the same position at the University of Denver.
Mayotte has given Demczuk his full support.
“We are excited to add Chris to our staff and the Tiger family,” Mayotte said in a release. “He brings incredible attention to detail, a remarkable ability to connect with people, and an innovative vision for the position that will help us push toward our goals.”
Demczuk served as the video analyst and assisted with team services for the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League from 2019-21. He led video operations, oversaw the team’s operational budget, coordinated team travel and assisted visiting teams with video and practice needs.
Before the Heat, Demczuk spent six seasons with the Penn State women's hockey team, including two seasons as director of operations. He was promoted to director of women's hockey operations at Penn State after serving four years as a student assistant manager for the program with various duties.
As the director of operations, Demczuk, a Penn State graduate, coordinated team travel and meals, led team video operations and assisted the coaching staff with game preparation.
Demczuk’s resume also includes working on Team USA's staff for several tournaments.
Schwartz in draft lottery
Former CC forward Jaden Schwartz has been placed on the unprotected list by the St. Louis Blues and is available to be selected by the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday in the expansion draft.
Schwartz is an unrestricted free agent.
Prior to the 2016-17 season, Schwartz signed a 5-year, $26,750,000 deal with St. Louis.
Schwartz, who turned 29 last month, has spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Blues. Last season, he played in 40 games, scoring eight goals with 13 assists.
He has scored 50-plus points in five seasons.
Schwartz was a member of St. Louis’ Stanley Cup-winning team in 2018-19.
Schwartz played for CC for two seasons from 2010-12. He decided to forgo his final two years of NCAA eligibility and signed a three-year entry level contract with the Blues.