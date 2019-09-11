For fantasy owners that need another receiver after losing Tyreek Hill or Mike Williams or for those who lost Derrius Guice, the Week 2 waiver wire is full of must adds and deep stashes that should be a boon to teams of all needs.
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Need a receiver who can produce a big fantasy day on just 14 offensive snaps? Marquise Brown did just that Sunday when he caught four passes for 147 yards and two scores against the Dolphins. Though it’s difficult to sustain that kind of production on so few chances, Brown’s role in the Ravens offense should increase if he continues to dominate as he did in Week 1. Baltimore has a friendly schedule coming up that includes games against the Cardinals, Browns, Chiefs Steelers and Seahawks.
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
Owners in deeper leagues may want to look at A.J. Brown who caught three passes for 100 yards Sunday. It’s Marcus Mariota and the Titans so skepticism of the passing game as a whole is warranted but it’s hard to ignore that the rookie wideout made teammate Corey Davis irrelevant in the opening week of the 2019 season.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington
Like with A.J. Brown and the Titans, what Washington did in the first half against Philadelphia Sunday warrants a bit of skepticism. Rookie Terry McLaurin scored a touchdown Sunday and added 125 receiving yards on five catches. McLaurin was in on 93 percent of Washington’s snaps, second-most on the team.
Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams
When it’s all said and done, Malcolm Brown could be the Rams’ most valuable running back from a fantasy standpoint. Brown was the team's goal-line back and scored twice. He also finished with 11 carries for 53 yards, despite sharing the backfield with starter Todd Gurley. As the player fantasy owners can count on to be in the backfield when Los Angeles’ high-powered offense nears the end zone, Brown a must add in all formats.
Chris Thompson, Adrian Peterson RBs, Washington
Thompson led the team in targets form Case Keenum Sunday. He may see an increased workload with Guiece slated to miss some time with a knee injury. But the big winner from a fantasy standpoint is Peterson who was a healthy scratch Sunday. He’ll fill the role as the teams’ primary back.
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
Despite all the distractions in the offseason, Carr and the Raiders looked fantastic against the Broncos with the Oakland quarterback completing 22 of 26 attempts for 259 and a score. While fantasy owners certainly would like to see Carr throw more touchdowns, he can be relied on to produce solid numbers in the right matchup, making him a great backup quarterback for fantasy owners.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
Whether it was the matchup or the player, Hockenson caught six passes for 131 yards and a score Sunday against Arizona. He was one of Matthew Stafford’s favorite targets as he finished the day with nine, second-most on the team behind Danny Amendola. With the tight end position as shallow as it is. Hockenson is worth a look.
Deeper Targets
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Lions
Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders
Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
Trey Quinn, WR, Washington