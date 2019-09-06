Start
Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Ingram is a slam dunk play here. The Dolphins had one of the worst run defenses in the league a year ago. To open the season, the Dolphins face one of the most run-happy teams in the league from last season. Atop the depth chart, Ingram should get a lot of work Sunday. The veteran back has an opportunity to prove he’s still got it after moving on from New Orleans. He has a juicy matchup Sunday.
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Look for “Famous Jameis” to begin the season with a bang as he and the Buccaneers showcase Bruce Arians’ downfield offense against one of the league’s most porous pass defenses from a season ago. With the motto “no risk it, no biscuit” Arians’ offense is respected and known for its verticality. Expect Winston, who enters a contract year, to begin his campaign with style and a lot of fantasy points.
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
The Indianapolis Colts have been bad against tight ends for a few years, so with the uncertainty that comes with Week 1 of a new season, exploiting predictable matchups is a good idea. Hunter Henry missed nearly all of last season with an ACL tear. This year, he gets a welcome matchup against the Colts to get back into a groove. Look for Henry to score a touchdown in Week 1.
Sit
Damien Williams, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Williams is a tough play this week because Jacksonville ranked in the bottom ten in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing backs last season. It’s also difficult to forecast how the Chiefs’ backfield will play out. The Chiefs don’t appear committed to Williams. Shortly after signing his old running back LeSean McCoy earlier this month, head coach Andy Reid said he considers both backs as starters. McCoy could take work from Williams Sunday.
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan and the Falcons have the unenviable task of traveling to Minnesota to take on the Vikings Sunday. Minnesota ranked in the bottom five last season for passing yards allowed to opponents and were in the bottom three in terms of fantasy points allowed. With so much uncertainty at the start of the season, passing on playing the first quarterback to face Mike Zimmer’s defense in 2019 will be a wise choice.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
Fantasy owners having been looking for a breakout season from Drake for a while now. Time will tell whether 2019 will be the year for fourth-year back out of Alabama but Week 1 won’t be a great outing. While Ingram and the Ravens figure to ball out Sunday, the opposite will be true for the Dolphins. Baltimore gave up the second fewest fantasy points to opposing backs last season.