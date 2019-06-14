I'm currently drafting rookies in my fantasy football dynasty league. You can use this as a mock if you have an all-rookie draft. There aren't that many mocks out this early that are this specific.
The owners in this league are very sharp but they are located all over the country. This list usually unearths a few sleepers throughout the season as you can see by these prior blog posts (2018, 2017 and 2016).
This league does not award a point per catch (PPR).
1.01 N'Keal Harry, WR, New England
1.02 Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland
MY PICK - 1.03 David Montgomery, RB, Chicago
I traded up for this pick in the hopes that Montgomery eventually is the featured back. Every report out of Chicago is glowing, but I remember similar reports with Rashaan Salaam and Curtis Enis.
1.04 Devin Bush, LB, Pittsburgh
1.05 Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay
1.06 Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia
MY PICK - 1.07 DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle
My hope is that he can put up numbers similar to Demaryius Thomas. Many of the scouting reports now are almost identical to the reports on DT when he was a rookie.
1.08 Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis
1.09 Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona
1.10 Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City
MY PICK -1.11 A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee
I really didn't want two receivers out of my three first-round picks, but I actually debated Brown at 7. He should occupy the slot and have plenty of underneath opportunities. Adam Humphries could cut into Brown's targets at the start of the season. In a standard draft, I would not take Brown. But since this is a dynasty league, and receiver is my weakest spot, I am hoping that Brown contributes two years from now. I was tempted to take Darrell Henderson with this pick with all the smoke surrounding Todd Gurley's health.
1.12 Darrell Henderson, RB, LA Rams
2.01 T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit
2.02 Noah Fant, TE, Denver
2.03 Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo
2.04 Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona
MY PICK - 2.05 Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington
I was going to take Haskins or Bosa and I gambled that one of the other one of the two would be there when I picked two picks later. I got burned by this gamble.
2.06 Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco
MY PICK - 2.07 Johnathan Abram, S, Oakland
I was thrilled to get my top safety. Jon Gruden can't say enough good things about him and he's going to wear No. 24 for the Raiders (See Fred Williamson,Willie Brown and Charles Woodson).
2.08 Germaine Pratt, LB, Cincinnati
2.09 Darnell Savage S, Green Bay
MY PICK - 2.10 Juan Thornhill, S, Kansas City
I was targeting a second safety with this pick and when Savage went one pick early I felt I had to take Thornhill. I felt entering training camp there were three starting safeties who were ready now and I selected two of them.
2.11 Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco
2.12 Hakeem Butler, WR, Arizona
There are still three rounds remaining. Email me at matt.wiley@gazette.com or hit me up on Twitter @mwcoyote if there are some sleepers available I should select.