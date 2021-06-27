I recently finished drafting rookies in my fantasy football dynasty league. You can use this as a mock if you have an all-rookie draft. There aren't that many mocks out this early that are this specific.
The owners in this league are sharp and they are located all over the country (no homer picks). This list usually unearths a few sleepers throughout the fantasy season. Use it as a guide since fantasy football drafts are just a few weeks away.
I traded my first- and second-round picks for this draft during the regular season last year in order to acquire players who could help me in 2020. In my humble opinion I was still able to find some solid fantasy prospects. Agree? Disagree? Want to tell me the picks I really screwed up? Let me know on Twitter at @mwcoyote.
Note: This league does not award a point per catch (PPR).
Round 1
1. Kyle Pitts, ATL TE
2. Najee Harris, PIT RB
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN WR
4. Javonte Williams, DEN RB
5. Travis Etienne, JAC RB
6. DeVonta Smith, PHI WR
7. Jaylen Waddle, MIA WR
8. Trey Sermon, SFO RB
9. Trevor Lawrence, JAC QB
10. Micah Parsons, DAL LB
11. Trey Lance, SFO QB
12. Terrace Marshall, CAR WR
Thoughts: It's surprising that two quarterbacks went in the first round and only one defensive player was selected. ... Two 49ers in the top 12 picks shows the drafting community is high on what John Lynch is doing in San Francisco.
Round 2
1. Jamin Davis, WAS LB
2. Zaven Collins, ARI LB
3. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CLE LB
4. Rashod Bateman, BAL WR
5. Michael Carter, NYJ RB
6. Justin Fields, CHI QB
7. Elijah Moore, NYJ WR
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET WR
9. Zach Wilson, NYJ QB
10. Nick Bolton, KCC LB
11. Mac Jones, NEP QB
12. Rondale Moore, ARI WR
Thoughts: Three offensive players from the Jets highlight this round. Maybe things are finally turning around in the Big Apple.
Round 3
1. Kadarius Toney, NYG WR
2. Rhamondre Stevenson, NEP RB
3. Amari Rodgers, GBP WR
4. Baron Browning, DEN LB
5. Ernest Jones, LAR LB
6. Chuba Hubbard, CAR RB
7. Jaelan Phillips, MIA DE
8. Pete Werner, NOS LB
9. Kwity Paye, IND DE
10. Nico Collins, HOU WR
11. (my pick) Derrick Barnes, DET LB
12. Dyami Brown, WAS WR
Thoughts: I was hoping Browning would fall to me. I need LBs on my roster and based on George Stoia's reporting, it's clear the Broncos got a great athlete who will be given a chance to succeed. The Lions traded up to get Barnes and he could play early in the season.
Round 4
1. Pat Freiermuth, PIT TE
2. Trevon Moehrig, LVR S
3. D'Wayne Eskridge, SEA WR
4. (my pick) Garret Wallow, HOU LB
5. Jevon Holland, MIA S
6. Azeez Ojulari, NYG LB
7. Richie Grant, ATL S
8. (my pick) Tutu Atwell, LAR WR
9. (my pick) Javian Hawkins, ATL RB
10. Gregory Rousseau, BUF DE
11. Josh Palmer, LAC WR
12. (my pick) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI RB
Thoughts: As you can see I still grabbed a linebacker but my focus was on offense. Anytime a team trades up twice to acquire a player it makes me take notice and that is why I selected Wallow. Atwell isn't the biggest player, but he could make the biggest plays because of his blazing speed. I was stunned when Hawkins wasn't selected in the draft, but he couldn't have landed in a better spot. Some might think this pick is a reach, but James Robinson of the Jaguars reminded me last year to value opportunity more than draft status. In Gainwell, I nabbed another speedster. He is another player who dropped in the draft, but could help fantasy teams in the coming years.
Round 5
1. Elijah Mitchell, SFO RB
2. Joe Tryon, TBB LB
3. Kylen Granson, IND TE
4. Andre Cisco, JAC S
5. Jabril Cox, DAL LB
6. Chazz Surratt, MIN LB
7. Jayson Oweh, BAL LB
8. (my pick) Monty Rice, TEN LB
9. Kellen Mond, MIN QB
10. Brevin Jordan, HOU TE
11. Jermar Jefferson, DET RB
12. (my pick) Jamien Sherwood, NYJ LB
Thoughts: I don't expect Rice to play this season with the Titans. A year from now I will need to evaluate his progress. Sherwood played safety in college and I was hoping that eligibility would carry over to his rookie season. He's another player I don't expect instant dividends from on my fantasy team.