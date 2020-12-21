As it stands, when the Colorado Avalanche return to play next month, fans won’t be in the building.
The Avalanche posted the announcement to the team Facebook page Monday.
“Due to current state and local guidelines, we will not be able to host fans at Ball Arena at this time,” it read.
“The Colorado Avalanche along with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment will continue to work closely with state and local authorities to navigate the safest return to hosting fans in Ball Arena.”
This follows a Denver Nuggets announcement Dec. 1 that the team will not host fans in Ball Arena for the time being.
The NHL and NHLPA announced Sunday afternoon that a 56-game regular season would begin Jan. 13 and the Avalanche will compete in the reconfigured West division. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are slated to begin May 8.
Teams are allowed to play in their home arenas and the league will let each decide whether to allow fans. The Dallas Morning News reported that the Stars are planning on limited attendance in the neighborhood of 5,000 fans.
If local COVID-19 regulations prevent a team from playing in their home arena, similar to the San Francisco 49ers having to finish out their season in Arizona due to Santa Clara County restrictions, the NHL will provide a "neutral" site.
The San Jose Sharks will also be affected by the Santa Clara County restrictions. At least their training camp will take place at Scottsdale Ice Den, the facility where the Arizona Coyotes usually practice, according to The Mercury News.