It was 35 degrees with a 22 mph wind out of the northwest when 21,425 spectators filed into Falcon Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Air Force held Wyoming to a pair of field goals, won 20-6 and the Falcons rushed to sing The Second Verse in front of the cadet wing just before 3 p.m.
Who could have guessed that it would be more than 21 months before the stadium would again see football played before fans?
That wait ends on Saturday with a kickoff between Air Force and Lafayette scheduled for 12:06 p.m. – just after the Wings of Blue parachute onto the field, the cadets march on and a flyover of F-16s -- all the pageantry that makes Air Force football unique and was missing during a season played under the shadow of COVID-19.
As of Friday morning around 26,000 tickets had been sold for the opener. There will be some signs that all isn’t totally normal. Unvaccinated fans are required to wear masks outdoors; all will be required to wear masks inside.
But fans will be in attendance. At last.
“It’s going to be a completely different feeling,” said Corvan Taylor, whose first season as a starter came last year in largely empty stadiums. “It’s going to change the game dramatically, just having that energy and those fans there. It makes the whole game feel a lot better for me. It’s awesome to have fans in the stands.”
Last year Air Force required the cadet wing be in attendance for the first game against Navy, but no other spectators were allowed. For the second home game cadet attendance was optional. By the third and final home game, the place was empty.
Saturday will pit the Falcons against a NCAA Football Championship Subdivision team for the 14th time in 15 seasons under coach Troy Calhoun – the lone exception being 2020, when the scheduled game against an FCS team was canceled.
Calhoun’s teams have never failed to win these games by fewer than two touchdowns. Usually it’s far more lopsided than that. He can rattle off multiple instances of FBS teams losing to FCS opponents, a list that includes Colorado (Sacramento State in 2012), Colorado State (Illinois State in 2018) and Army (a long list, including to Yale in 2014 and Fordham in 2015). UNLV, like Air Force part of the Mountain West, lost to Eastern Washington in its opener on Thursday.
Air Force insists it respects its annual FCS opponents as much as anyone, and perhaps it’s because of that respect that it has never run into issues.
But around the program, there’s a sense that this opponent could be Lafayette, Notre Dame or the Denver Broncos; and it would still take a backseat to the experience of returning to football as its pre-2020 usual.
Many of these players were away from football for a season on turnbacks. Tre Bugg helped coach his brother’s high school football team. Lakota Wills delivered pizzas, Jordan Jackson drove for Uber Eats and James Jones IV refined his culinary skills at home. They all watched the games from afar, unable to impact the action.
And those like Taylor, who stayed and played did so in a setting more akin to practice than games.
On Saturday, all of that is pushed to a footnote in history.
“It will mean everything,” Jones said of the feelings he anticipates when he runs into the stadium and hears the roar of a crowd. “I love football. I love football as much as I love anything else. ... It’s more than just a game to me, and every opportunity I get to step on the field, even practices, I enjoy. So, I’m excited for sure.”