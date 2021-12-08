Men’s bracket
No. 1 Cal State LA
The Golden Eagles topped Colorado Mesa and Cal Poly Pomona to earn a spot in the semifinal game against No. 4 Nova Southeastern at 5 p.m. Thursday at Weidner Field.
The Eagles were 14-2-2 this season, and went unbeaten in conference play to earn their ninth playoff appearance in the last 10 years.
Cal State LA is powered by two senior scorers, Morten Bjoershol and Gonzalo Talavera, who each have six goals, while fellow senior David Elizaga has a team-leading 10 assists. But the team’s best player is in goal. Junior keeper Alvaro Unanua leads the nation in save percentage (.869) and is second in shutouts (11). He’s allowed 13 goals in 21 games.
No. 4 Nova Southeastern
The Sharks (17-3-2) had to win four games to earn their spot against Cal State LA. They topped No. 10 Coker, No. 6 Chowan, No. 5 Auburn Montgomery and upset No. 2 Palm Beach Atlantic.
The Sharks won the Sunshine State Conference Tournament, earning a program-first NCAA Tournament bid.
Captain Matty Cornish is the player to watch for Nova Southeastern, as the senior leads the team in goals (10) and is second in assists with four.
No. 2 Charleston
The Golden Eagles boasted a 19-1-2 record, but had a dramatic road to the semifinals, where they will play UIndy at 8 p.m. at Weidner Field.
They topped American International 4-0, before beating Davis & Elkins on penalty kicks. Then, sophomore Lucas Christensen scored the game-winning goal in a double-overtime match with Millersville.
Charleston is led by Gabriel Rodriguez with 10 goals, and Christos Charalambous and Adam Burchell with nine and eight, respectively.
No. 3 UIndy
The Greyhounds beat Cedarville, Illinois Springfield and Fort Hays State for their spot against Charleston in the semifinals.
UIndy was 18-1-2, with its only loss coming to 10th-ranked Maryville to end the regular season.
The Greyhounds are led by senior forward Alejandro Steinwascher, who has 14 goals and 10 assists. He is fifth all-time on the DII points scored leaderboard.
On defense, Makes Rasheed and Steinwascher were both tabbed as DII second-team All-Americans.
Women’s bracket
No. 1 Grand Valley State
The Lakers had a dominant season on their way to a semifinals appearance against No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne at 11 a.m. at Weidner Field. GVSU only lost one game, in the GLIAC championship game against Ferris State. Since then, the team has topped Cedarville, Indianapolis, Saginaw Valley and Central Missouri on its way to Colorado Springs.
The Lakers have a high-powered offense that has scored 77 goals (3.08 per game). Greta DeLoach leads the way with 20 goals and six assists, while Kennedy Bearden has 12 goals and 11 assists. Fifteen Lakers have scored, and nine players have at least four goals.
No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne
The Bears had perhaps the most difficult path to the semifinals. They had one straightforward win in the playoffs — a second-round 2-0 victory over Queens — but their other three tournament games were won on penalty kicks. They beat Catawaba, Flagler and Florida Tech on the way to the matchup with GVSU.
The 12-5-5 Bears are led by freshman midfielder Leonie Proessl with 19 goals. Ra Acton has nine goals and six assists, and Evan O’Leary has eight goals and nine assists.
This is Lenoir-Rhyne’s first semifinal appearance.
No. 2 Dallas Baptist
The Patriots have at least a little familiarity with Colorado Springs, as they lost to UCCS 3-1 on Sept. 8. But the Patriots won when it counted, and topped No. UCCS 1-0 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. On the season, DBU went 20-3, and 12-1 in conference play, before topping Angelo State, UCCS and Seattle Pacific on the way to the semifinals. The 1-0 victory over Seattle marked the 200th career-win for coach Michelle Lenard. Delaney Schmidt and Ashley Merrill lead the attack with 15 goals apiece.
No. 3 Saint Rose
The 17-1-4 Golden Knights topped Jefferson on penalty kicks, Mercy 3-0 in regulation, and Concord 3-2 in overtime to earn a semifinals appearance. Saint Rose’s only loss came to Southern Connecticut State on Oct. 30, but the Golden Knights avenged that loss in their conference tournament, to earn their 10th Northeast-10 Conference Postseason Championship.
Saint Rose is a strong defensive squad, only giving up 10 goals. Goalkeeper Marika Laurendeau has 71 saves on the season for a .877 saves percentage.
After the semifinals, the winners in both the men’s and women’s brackets will play their championship games Saturday. The women play at noon, and the men start at 3 p.m. at Weidner Field.
Tickets for all four games can be purchased on SeatGeek.com for $15, or at the door. Single game tickets are also available.