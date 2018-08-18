Air Force’s last public dress rehearsal brought many questions, particularly at the quarterback position.
The main question: Where is Arion Worthman?
“We’ll talk about the guys that were out here today,” is all coach Troy Calhoun would offer on whereabouts of the two-year returning starter, who was absent from the Fan Day scrimmage at Falcon Stadium that saw more than 200 snaps.
And it wasn’t just Worthman. Sophomore Donald Hammond III, who has worked with the second and third teams in practice, suited up but didn’t see the field on a day where the rest of the roster was in action.
“A bunch of guys got good work,” Calhoun said. “I think the best part of this week as you get 2½ weeks into August is you find out who really, really loves football. Everybody will tell you they do, but that’s the best part of it.”
One source indicated that Worthman was sick. Calhoun, however, wouldn’t even say if the senior was still on the team.
“We had meetings this morning and there weren’t a ton of guys in the meeting room, so you could kind of get an idea,” said backup quarterback Isaiah Sanders, a Palmer Ridge graduate who played with the top unit in Worthman’s absence. “You kind of go with whatever you’ve got.”
The day’s biggest beneficiary of the thinning of quarterback depth was sophomore Beau English, who had briefly announced his intention to transfer to Virginia this summer before opting to stay.
English played the most snaps at quarterback and turned in several impressive plays. On one, he spun away from a pass rush eventually squirting out of trouble to his right and hitting a receiver who broke from his route to head to the sidelines. English also found Ronald Cleveland for a 43-yard touchdown pass against the No. 1 defense.
No definitive answers came from the day in terms of settling anything at tailback. Calhoun pointed out that Joseph Saucier saw a ton of reps, Kade Remsberg broke a few longer runs and he noted that sophomore Ben Peterson has thrust himself into the mix for the spot that is also being contested by Malik Miller, Josh Stoner and, when he returns from injury, Nolan Eriksen.
Calhoun said that and other position battles need not be figured out by the first week of the season, which opens Sept. 1 against Stony Brook.
“Not at all, because I think it changes throughout the season, too,” he said. “There’s no such thing as a set rotation — there might be for baseball, but there’s not for Air Force football.”
NAMES TO WATCH
Players to track down the road after seeing the lower groups receive extended game-like action in Saturday’s scrimmage:
• Receiver David Cormier continues to impress in a it’s-just-a-matter-of-time way. The massive freshman receiver dragged two defenders from about the 5-yard line to just inches shy of the goal line on one reception.
• Senior safety Ross Connors, who showed a knack for making plays in the spring scrimmage, made several more. He likely fits as a special teams wrecking ball, but this has tended to be a program that finds a spot for guys who shine in scrimmage s.
• Z-receiver Lenard Leviston, a sophomore from Oklahoma, has impressed throughout camp and continued to do so Saturday. Between Leviston and freshman Brandon Lewis, the Falcons are building young depth at the playmaking spot behind seniors Ronald Cleveland, Garrett Amy and Andrew Smith.
• Jake Matkovich ran perhaps the day’s best route at receiver, as the 6-foot-5 senior faked out the defense with a move to his right before cutting upfield and catching a pass inside the 10.
• Freshman cornerback David Eure, a direct-enter three-star recruit from California, is seeing varsity time with the third team and, at times it appeared Saturday, with the second unit. He picked off reserve cornerback Michael Schmidt on a sideline throw.