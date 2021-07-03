Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 60F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.