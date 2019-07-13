Will Lowe joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association as a 19-year-old in 2001, and he’s never looked back.
Well, kind of.
Lowe sits high atop the bareback riding throne as one of the most decorated active participants of the sport. His peers believe he’s an automatic lock to enter the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
“We’re lucky to still have Will in the sport,” fellow rider Steven Dent said. “He’s a living legend.”
But riding is a much different for Lowe than it used to be.
During his younger days, Lowe won three world titles (2003, 2005-06), but hasn’t taken home the championship since. He was also named the Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year in 2002 — the same year he married his wife, Tiffani.
Tiffany gave birth to two sons, Garrett in 2009 and Levi in 2012. Just like that, Will was a husband and father of two while competing in rodeos. He had to slow down, but that hasn’t stopped him from continuously competing for world championships at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
“It’s tough to be gone from your family,” said Will, now 37. “It’s a long year. I haven’t been going to everything that I could have, especially since I got too much going on at home that’s more important.”
Even though Will is one of the top bareback riders in the world, he’s continuously given more time to his family. Instead of riding in as many events as possible, he tries to stick to the major rodeos in order to spend time with family while winning enough to qualify for the Wrangler NFR.
One of those all-important rodeos is the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs, where Will was knocked out of the championship round Saturday night.
“It pays a lot here to win and really bumps you up with points,” Will said. “I’m going to have to crack them at big rodeos.”
The resident of Canyon, Texas, is ranked No. 36 in the world standings with $22,481.56 in earnings this season. Only the top 15 make it to the Wrangler NFR from Dec. 5-14 in Las Vegas, so Will is attempting to make a hard push before the Sept. 30 deadline.
“It’s extremely difficult to win a world title because that’s what everyone is shooting for,” Will said. “You just have to keep winning at big ones and little ones, everywhere you go.”
It’s not uncommon for Will to make a late run by using big rodeos to earn as much money as possible. As a matter of fact, it’s exactly what he did during the 2018 season. He’s qualified 15 times for the Wrangler NFR, from 2002-15 and in 2018.
Back in the day, Will used to be near the top of the leader board from the beginning to end of rodeo season. Tiffani said her husband learned to change his strategy when he began feeling the need to be home.
“He wants to be home, so it’s completely different than it was before,” said Tiffani. “He used to rodeo full time, but this year, he didn’t start going until the last three weeks.
“It’s easy to make up a lot of distance when you hit the right rodeos.”
Understanding the rodeo lifestyle is second nature to Tiffani. She was a barrel racer when she met Will at Vernon College in Texas. She’s also spent years watching her husband leave the house, compete at a rodeo and relay the message that he made it out healthy.
But every time Will leaves to ride, she gets nervous.
And Will doesn’t blame her, explaining that riding bareback is like getting in a fistfight for his life — every single time he competes. He’s suffered breaks in both ankles, tore his knee up, had a shoulder replacement, ripped a nerve in his neck and broke his wrist, all due to trying to stay on a horse for 8 seconds.
“It’s especially hard when you’re just sitting at home waiting for a phone call from him to hear he did good, bad or is alive,” said Tiffani, who only attends a few competitions per year. “The traveling is tough, especially because he goes by himself. You just worry.”
Even though his family isn’t usually around, Will was surrounded by his sons, 10-year-old Garrett and 7-year-old Levi, and wife Saturday.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Levi said.
“My favorite is seeing dad kick butt,” Garrett added, flashing a smile.
Life might be different for Will these days, but he and his family wouldn’t have it any other way.