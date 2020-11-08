With fewer numbers at his disposal, it took Vic Fangio and the Broncos defense a little too long to crack Atlanta’s passing code in a 34-27 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Denver made the trip without injured cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan, and the Falcons made that apparent from the outset. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan led the hosts to a field goal on the first drive. Then, he hit Olamide Zaccheaus for a 51-yard touchdown on the second drive and Brandon Powell for a nine-yard score on the third drive. After Younghoe Koo’s second field goal on Atlanta’s fourth drive, Atlanta led 20-3 and took that advantage to the second half.
Not all the blame for the Falcons’ air attack falls on the secondary, which featured larger roles for Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey, the Broncos’ coach explained.
“It was a struggle, obviously I never did find the right combination there in the first half in particular,” Fangio said. “We had some good pressures, but when we weren’t pressuring and rushing with four to try and help the secondary our pass rush wasn’t good enough. And at times when we pressured the coverage wasn’t good enough.
"They’re a really good offense with a great quarterback and a good group of receivers. Our pass defense, which the pass rush is part of, we struggled today.”
That pass rush was without Shelby Harris, who missed the game due to coronavirus protocols. Denver also had to cancel a practice and prepare from home on Wednesday as another safety measure. That meant more reliance on communication in preparation for and throughout the game.
“You have to see routes the same way. You have to see formations the same way. We’ve got guys out there that haven’t played as much football as Bryce and A.J.—we’ve just got to be able to communicate a little bit better and that stuff shows,” safety Justin Simmons said.
“Especially when you’re doing the types of things that we want to do defensively. It’s not any one guy's fault, this is a collective effort. You don’t live off of one guy’s success and you don’t die off of one guy’s failures.”
Simmons made the defense’s biggest play of the game when he intercepted Ryan on the possession following a Brandon McManus field goal that cut the deficit to 14.
"I feel like we still stuck together as a unit and slowed them down a lot in the second half,” Linebacker Alexander Johnson said. “That was big. We almost had a chance for us to come back, there just wasn't enough time."
The offense punted on the next drive, and Ryan rebounded with his third touchdown pass, which went to Julio Jones, for a 21-point lead. Atlanta’s final touchdown came two plays after Drew Lock had an interception returned to the 12-yard line.
In total, the Broncos allowed Ryan to pass for 284 yards while completing better than 71% of his passes even without leading receiver Calvin Ridley. Denver’s defense only got to Ryan twice with DeMarcus Walker and Dre’Mont Jones recording the sacks.
“We need to be able to cover better on defense and rush the passer better,” Fangio said. “That was evident today where we came up short, and I need to do a better job of calling the defense.”