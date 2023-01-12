Air Force’s goalie situation is one the Falcons could’ve never dreamt of before the season.
They are without their two top goalies — Guy Blessing and Maiszon Balboa — due to lingering injuries. And with the departure of Aaron Randazzo from the program, that position is depleted.
Enter Austin Park.
A senior from Highlands Ranch, Park hasn’t seen much playing time during his four years at the Academy. He has played in just five games during his career, making an appearance against Colorado College in October.
This weekend’s road series against Holy Cross will be Park’s first time as the starter.
“Part of me feels good and excited about a guy like Austin,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “He was on track to maybe play four years and never really get a chance to play. That’s not going to be the case now.”
Park is the only goaltender on Air Force’s roster from the beginning of the year that’s currently able to play.
But the Falcons have brought in some depth from the outside.
Ray Picard, a goalie for Air Force’s club hockey team, is now on the roster and will serve as a backup to Park. In eight games with Air Force's ACHA squad, Picard is 8-0-0 and has allowed 1.75 goals per game.
Regardless of how much ice time — or any ice time — Picard may see, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him.
“He went from the outhouse to the penthouse,” Serratore said. “Or the rookie league to the major leagues.”
It’s uncertain how long Blessing and Balboa will be sidelined. Both are out indefinitely and won’t travel to Worcester, Massachusetts, with the team this weekend.
Even after losing three goalies in a month’s time, though, Serratore sees a silver lining about the situation.
“(Austin) has an opportunity as a senior to make a mark on the program,” the coach said. “And (Ray) hit the lottery yesterday.”