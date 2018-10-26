Air Force needed a kick in the padded pants. Replaying a 5-0 loss on home ice appeared to do the trick.
It was immediately clear the Falcons weren’t interested in being humbled a second straight night. More active sticks and bodies and visibly better focus had the predictable outcome of more scoring chances, resulting in a pair of long-awaited goals and a chippy 2-1 win over Niagara on Friday night.
“We were making clean plays out of our zone, finally,” goaltender Billy Christopoulos said after a 35-save effort. “That was huge.”
Their first goal in 142 minutes wasn’t one of the dirty ones they’d been discussing, but it counted all the same, as Walker Sommer slid up the side of the ice and put a wicked shot on goalie Brian Wilson. Carter Ekberg earned his first collegiate point with the only assist.
It was the first time this season the Falcons scored the first goal.
Kieran Durgan buried a shot from one knee to make it 2-0, the freshman’s third goal of the season with 5:20 left in the third period.
That inspired Niagara to pull Wilson early — a gamble that flopped for Air Force on Thursday, but paid off for the Purple Eagles (2-3-0, 2-1-0 Atlantic Hockey Conference). The Falcons were caught watching as Zac Herrmann sent a cross-ice pass to Justin Kendall.
From there, it was a matter of holding on. Christopoulos made 15 third-period saves as the Falcons improved to 2-4-0, 2-2-0 in the Atlantic Hockey Conference.
“We’ve got guys blocking shots with everything they’ve got,” Christopoulos said. “It was an incredible turnaround from last night.”
The game got contentious as it wore on with shoving matches being broken up every minute or two, egged on by a lively student section.
“Our bench was electric,” coach Frank Serratore said. “A couple times, I had to bring guys down because they were starting to lose control of their emotions...last night it was the other way.”