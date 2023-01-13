The struggles continued for Air Force hockey on Friday, as the Falcons lost 5-2 on the road against Holy Cross.
It marks the Falcons’ eighth loss in a row. They haven’t won since Nov. 12.
Similar to many of their previous losses, the Falcons got in an early hole. Holy Cross’ Jack Ricketts scored a power play goal eight minutes into the game, giving the Crusaders a 1-0 lead.
But 30 seconds later, Air Force had an answer. Junior Will Gavin scored to tie the game.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they couldn't keep the momentum: The Crusaders netted the next four.
Holy Cross retook the lead with 37 seconds left in the first period on a goal from Devin Phillips. The Crusaders then scored twice in the second period, and Ricketts scored his second goal of the game midway through the third.
The Falcons closed the gap after Ricketts’ second goal, when sophomore Clayton Cosentino put the puck in the net. But by then, Holy Cross’ advantage was too large, and the Crusaders sealed their three-goal victory.
In his first-career start, senior Austin Park took the loss. Park made 27 saves while allowing five goals.
Holy Cross went 2-for-6 on power plays, while Air Force was 0-for-6.
The Falcons will look to avoid the sweep Sunday in game two of the series. Puck drop is slated for 2:05 p.m.