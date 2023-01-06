Air Force opened the Desert Hockey Classic with a loss on Friday, falling 5-1 to No. 6 Boston University.
It didn’t take long for BU to get on the board, as the Terriers scored just 23 seconds into the game. Forward Wilmer Skoog then scored two goals in a row to give the Terriers a 3-0 at the first intermission.
Air Force got on the board midway through the second period when sophomore Clayton Cosentino scored off a rebound. Luke Rowe had the assist, shooting the shot that Cosentino rebounded for the goal.
Boston U, however, had an answer shortly after. Brian Carrabes scored just three minutes later, once again making it a three-goal (4-1) game.
BU scored again in the third period on an empty-net goal, sealing the Terriers 5-1 win.
Boston U outshot Air Force 37-30. The Terriers went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Falcons went 0-for-3.
In his first-career start, junior Maiszon Balboa recorded 29 saves and allowed four goals.
The Falcons have lost their last six games. They are 6-11-2 overall.
Air Force will look to rebound on day two of the tournament, hosted at Arizona State’s Mullett Arena, against Arizona State.