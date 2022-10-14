Air Force couldn’t sustain an early lead Friday, as the Falcons fell 7-6 on the road against Lindenwood.
Midway through the game, the Falcons looked like they were going to run away with a victory.
After trailing 2-1 in the first period, Air Force scored five unanswered goals to take a four-goal (6-2) lead. Scorers in that five-goal run were Jacob Marti, Nate Horn, Will Gavin (twice) and Willie Reim, while Austin Schwartz scored the Falcons’ first-period goal.
The Lions, though, put two goals in the net at the end of the second period to make it 6-4. They carried the momentum with them into the third period, scoring three goals in a row to earn the 7-6 win.
Lindenwood’s Ryan Finnegan got the game-winner with 1:38 remaining in the game.
Special teams were a difference maker for the Lions. They went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Falcons were 1-for-4.
In his third start of the year, Aaron Randazzo made 15 saves while allowing seven goals. Randazzo got the loss, his second of the year.
Trent Burnham was the winning goalie, making 39 saves and allowing six goals.
Air Force, now 0-2-1, will look for its first win of the 2022-23 season at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday against the Lions.