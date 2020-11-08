22
Offensive snaps in the first half for the Broncos in the first half Sunday, as they scored three points.
49
Offensive snaps in the second half for the Broncos, as they scored 24 points.
3
Touches on offense for Denver running back Phillip Lindsay in the first half.
3
Touches on offense for Lindsay on the Broncos’ opening drive of the second half.
2
Touches for Lindsay the rest of the way, as the running back who entered the day averaging 6.4 yards per touch finished with 23 yards on eight carries and no catches (though two drops were on him).
8
Fourth-down attempts for the Broncos this season, and they have failed on all of them.
3
Touchdowns for Tim Patrick in the past five games in which he has appeared. He had one career touchdown prior to this stretch in his three years with the team.
968
Yards that receiver Jerry Juedy is on pace to compile for the Broncos at the halfway point of the season. His yardage currently leads all Denver running backs and receivers. The team hasn’t failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver since 1993.