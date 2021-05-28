PORTLAND, Ore. – Facundo Campazzo entered his NBA experience with a question.
The 30-year-old rookie from Argentina asked if he needed to change his approach, according to Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Campazzo admitted a habit of getting under the skin of teammates – namely Sergio Rodriguez and Sergio Llull – with his unrelenting play during practices with his previous team, Real Madrid, and wondered if that same intensity was welcome in Denver.
“Here in the NBA, is it different? Should I not be as aggressive or push these guys?’” Malone remembered him asking. “I said ‘No, please push Jamal Murray. Push Monte Morris. I want you to make their lives hell every day, because that is only going to help them and you and us moving forward.’ So he earned the respect of his teammates right away.”
Campazzo has garnered more respect during his first NBA playoff series, helping the Nuggets to a 2-1 advantage heading into Saturday’s Game 4. He’s taken on the unenviable task of guarding, and pestering, Portland’s dynamic backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. During Game 2, McCollum got frustrated enough with the unyielding presence he shoved Campazzo during a dead ball, earning a flagrant foul. Thursday, Campazzo finished two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double with 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and drew a charge that Portland unsuccessfully challenged.
“People are saying that he’s flopping. No, he is just playing hard. People get frustrated by him, you know, so he’s just using your aggression, your maybe lack of focus (against you),” Nikola Jokic said after Game 3. “He’s going to be there all game. Everybody in the league flops, but he is doing something more. He is a warrior, and he’s a winner.”
Jokic credited Campazzo’s time in Europe with his ability to operate the pick and roll, keep the ball moving and incorporate a variety of teammates into the offense. The scrappy, often irritating, defense just comes naturally.
“It’s my way I play defense. I just try to do my job and don’t let them do their job as well,” Campazzo explained. “I don’t want Dame or C.J. or whoever I guard to play comfortable. I just try to put my energy and be there always on defense. I try to be smart, try to be aggressive at the same time. That is the game I like.”
Through three NBA playoff games, Campazzo is averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from 3. The Nuggets never thought he would be the team’s starting point guard in the playoffs but that’s the case after Murray’s season-ending knee injury and Morris’s hamstring strain later in the season. Campazzo has since shown he belongs in the NBA and fits well with the Nuggets’ team-first approach.
“I always had a tremendous amount of respect for his passion, the passion he plays the game with and his toughness. That was always on display whenever you watched him whatever setting it may be,” Malone said. “That has definitely carried over to the NBA. When he first got here, I had a very simple message for Facu. I said ‘Don’t change just because you’ve come from the Euro League and (Liga) ACB to the NBA, don’t change who you are, don’t change your approach, don’t change how you play. I want you to be Facu Campazzo.’ I think he appreciated that, and he’s done just that. He’s come here and played his game at a high level.”
The rest of the league is apparently growing to appreciate his approach. He received a third-place vote for Sixth Man of the Year and could have additional honors heading his way.
“His IQ and the way he sees the game, I mean, he’s just crazy solid, man. Defensively, he’s a monster. He should be on an NBA all-defensive team,” Aaron Gordon said. “If people haven’t voted him onto an all-defense team, they’re sleeping on him. Offensively, he has a really good skill set ... He’s just a key, very, very important part of this team.”
“I hope he gets a bunch of votes for all-rookie team,” Malone added. “He’s a huge part of what we’re doing, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Any postseason recognition would end his first experience in the NBA with a strong statement, validating the only way he knows how to play.
“When I was a kid in Cordoba, in Argentina, I used to play the same way with my teammates. We were all small-sized,” Campazzo said.
“I think that comes from my DNA. My way to play the game comes from when I was a little kid.”