Facundo Campazzo and the Nuggets’ second unit had coach Michael Malone feeling friendly after Sunday’s 124-109 win over the Timberwolves in Minnesota.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were their typical selves, but the bench, led by Campazzo, gave the Nuggets (2-4) their biggest boost so far this season. Jokic finished with his fourth triple-double in six games, posting 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, while Murray carried the offense early, scoring 24 of his game-high 36 points before halftime.
“We need that from Jamal and Nikola,” Malone said. “Those are our best players. … But tonight, we got contributions from a lot of other people.”
Paul Millsap was the third starter in double figures, scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers, while the bench also had three double-digit scorers. Campazzo hit 5 of 7 3-pointers to lead the second unit with 15 points, while JaMychal Green and Monte Morris added 14 and 11, respectively. Campazzo’s scoring nearly doubled his output over the first five games combined.
“He shot with confidence,” Jokic, who assisted two of Campazzo’s makes, said. “He’s working on his shot every day, so it didn’t surprise me.”
Though he’s played in the biggest international competitions and in Europe’s most competitive league, Campazzo said the NBA has been an adjustment due to the increased athleticism on the court each night.
“That is going to be the challenge for me,” Campazzo said. “I will try my best to adapt as soon as possible.”
Beyond the offense, Campazzo finished with three steals, a couple of assists and a blocked shot. He also drew a charge in a second-quarter stretch that saw the Nuggets open up a 12-point lead behind Murray’s strong start.
“When he’s active defensively and reading passing lanes and saving us on the fast break and making some 3s here and there and making great passes, that’s just his game,” Murray said.
“It was good to see him finally get into rhythm.”
Former Nugget Malik Beasley, who scored a team-high 25 points for the Timberwolves, hit a 3-pointer that gave Minnesota an 84-83 lead to start the fourth quarter. The Nuggets would regain the lead and put the game away for good with a 17-0 run early in the final quarter when Jokic ran the show and completed his triple-double. Campazzo hit a 3-pointer and recorded a steal during the decisive run and helped the Nuggets increase the lead to 20 later in the fourth quarter with three more 3s.
“I felt great. It is an amazing feeling right now. I just tried to put 100% in on each side of the court,” Campazzo said.
“I worked so hard to be here, so I want to take any opportunity.”
That attitude and his effort Sunday left Malone feeling pretty positive ahead of Tuesday’s rematch with Minnesota in Denver.
“It wasn’t just the five 3s. It was also the defense. Facu’s a guy that people don’t understand. He is a very good on-ball defender. He’s a pest. He gets into people. He has active hands. He takes charges. That’s why I love Facu Campazzo, because he plays on both ends of the floor. Tonight was a great night for him, and he was a big part of us getting this win,” Malone said before closing his press conference in the Argentine's native language.
“Adiós, amigos!”