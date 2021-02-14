DENVER - Facu Campazzo and Zeke Nnaji helped the Nuggets make sure things were different the second time around against the Los Angeles Lakers in Sunday’s 122-105 win over the defending champions at Ball Arena.
Just like the first meeting, the Nuggets had a 12-point lead at halftime. Some 10 days earlier, the Nuggets led the Lakers 58-46 at halftime only to allow 68 points in the second half in a 21-point Lakers win. Campazzo and Nnaji, both first-year Nuggets, played fewer than three minutes in the first meeting.
Sunday, with the Nuggets banged up, Nnaji and Campazzo stepped into the spotlight. Nnaji spent some time guarding James and finished with 16 points, making 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range.
“I was excited,” Nnaji said. “That’s a challenge I was looking forward to going up and competing against one of the best players in the league.”
Campazzo had a few highlight assists and a couple of key deflections in addition to 15 points, including a 3-for-6 mark from deep.
“He’s got a big heart. He plays hard, and as I mentioned earlier, I thought his impact coming off the bench for us tonight against a really good team ... ,” coach Michael Malone said. “Facu was a really big part of this win.”
The highlight of Campazzo's and Nnaji’s time on the court came in the first half when Campazzo squeezed a no-look pass just over Kyle Kuzma’s shoulder to an open Nnaji in the corner. The rookie out of Arizona felt like he had to connect, and he did.
“My hands were ready, but then I saw what a difficult angle (it was). Facu’s looking over there and then all the sudden he just throws the pass and it goes right by Kuzma’s head and he couldn’t do anything,” Nnaji recalled. “I was like ‘OK, I got to make sure this is a highlight for him’ so I had to make the shot.”
While Campazzo and Nnaji led the bench unit, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who scored a game-high 25 points and added six rebounds and four assists, starred in their usual roles. Jokic posted another triple-double with 23 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Against a Lakers team that killed the Nuggets in transition in the first meeting, Jokic also had just three assists that game, and the Nuggets had just nine as a team.
“He can beat you with his scoring. He’s put up 50, he’s put up 47,” Malone said. “He can do it with his rebounding, and he can do it with his playmaking. That’s what you love about him.”
James led Los Angeles with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma added 19. Anthony Davis scored 15 points in the first half, but he and Denver’s Paul Millsap left the court in the second quarter and were ruled out for the game in the third quarter.
The Lakers led 49-42 with 7:30 left in the second before the Nuggets closed the first half on a 31-12 run for the halftime lead and extended the margin in the second half thanks in part to Campazzo’s and Nnaji’s contributions.
“The ball was moving. Facu was being aggressive; Zeke was shooting the ball like crazy,” Jamal Murray said. “You can go down the line. Guys just know how to play, and we’re starting to figure it out no matter who is in the game.”
The Nuggets will take a three-game win streak into a four-game road trip next week, which starts Tuesday at Boston.