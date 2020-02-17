Close to the game
Shawn Knowlton’s connection to Monday’s night’s Air Force/Colorado College hockey game at Falcon Stadium made his experience a bit different than the other players on the ice.
Knowlton, a junior forward for Air Force, first heard of the potential of this game several years ago. It was his father, former Falcons athletic director Jim Knowlton, who helped spearhead the effort to bring these games to the stadium.
Jim Knowlton was among the 7,178 in attendance on Monday as the Falcons fell 4-2 to the Tigers on the same ice that the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in front of 43,574 two nights earlier.
“It definitely was in the back of my mind,” Shawn Knowlton said. “It was pretty cool that he was able to be at the forefront of that and get the ball rolling. Obviously there were a lot of people behind that came through and made it happen, but it’s pretty cool just knowing he started it and got it going.”
Now the athletic director at California, Jim Knowlton’s efforts to make this series happen date back to at least 2016. He first mentioned the possibility to The Gazette in February 2017, with details already specific enough to predict it would happen on Presidents’ Day Weekend in 2020, involve the Kings and Avs, an Air Force game and potentially some high school games. The only detail that changed was that Knowlton — a West Point grad – speculated the college game would be between Air Force and Army.
The weekend was not without its notable hitches — primarily Saturday night’s traffic issues — but Monday ran smoothly and came to fruition for the players just as intended.
“It’s unbelievable,” Shawn Knowlton said. “It’s something you dream about as a kid. You see the guys on TV, the NHLers, playing in the big stadiums and you just think, ‘That would be a dream come true.’ We actually finally got out there and it became real. It was awesome. Words can’t really describe how great it was.”
Crowd didn’t set records,
but experience praised
Air Force record books do not mention largest crowds, but academy officials said the Falcon Stadium crowd of 7,178 would undoubtedly rank as the largest home hockey crowd for the Falcons. Cadet Ice Arena’s capacity is slightly more than 2,500.
Air Force has played in front of larger crowds at multiple road games and at NCAA Tournament appearances.
For Colorado College, this didn’t threaten to enter any list of top crowds. Numerous Tigers home games have drawn more than 7,500. They also played in front of 35,144 on Feb. 20, 2016, at Coors Field against Denver at the Battle on Blake.
Record or not, the participants said this will go down as an all-time great experience.
“It just doesn’t happen and may not happen (again) if they play 10, 15 years after. I was certainly excited,” said CC coach Mike Haviland. “It brings you back to being a kid. It was cold, it had snow flurries, it had everything. This is something that will last a lifetime.”
Odds and ends
The weather held up throughout Monday’s game, with temperatures at 25 degrees midway through the second period. Some intermittent flurries fell, but nothing substantial. However, snow began dumping on Falcon Stadium shortly after the game ended. … Colorado natives racked up a combined four points in the game, with Blake Bride (Broomfield) registering an assist for Air Force, and Bryan Yoon (Parker) adding a pair and Josiah Slavin (Erie) another for Colorado College. … Both of Air Force’s goals came from freshmen defensemen, the first coming from Brandon Koch at 19:26 in the second period and the second from Luke Rowe at 4:59 in the third.
Brent Briggeman, The Gazette