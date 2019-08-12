Air Force will play games on ESPN3, AT&T Sports Net and Facebook, as those three assignments rounded out the broadcast schedule for the upcoming football season.
The Falcons opener at home against Colgate on Aug. 31 will be carried by ESPN3 with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff time.
The Nov. 9 trip to New Mexico will be shown on AT&T and begin at noon.
Facebook will broadcast the season finale on Nov. 30 from Falcon Stadium with a noon start time.
That leaves two games on Air Force’s schedule without the television and kickoff time set, as ESPN controls the Oct. 26 home game against Utah State and the Nov. 16 trip to Colorado State.
Among the Falcons other five home games, start times will be at noon (Wyoming), 1:30 p.m. (Army and Colgate), 5 p.m. (Fresno State) and 6 p.m. (San Jose State).
Air Force football schedule (all times MT)
Aug. 31 – Colgate, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN3)
Sept. 14 – at Colorado, 11 a.m. (Pac-12)
Sept. 20 – at Boise State, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sept. 27 – San Jose State, 6 p.m. (CBS SN)
Oct. 5 – at Navy, 1:30 p.m. (CBS SN)
Oct. 12 – Fresno State, 5 p.m. (CBS SN)
Oct. 19 – at Hawaii, 9 p.m. (CBS SN)
Oct. 26 – Utah State, TBA (ESPN networks)
Nov. 2 – Army, 1:30 p.m. (CBS SN)
Nov. 9 – at New Mexico, noon (AT&T)
Nov. 16 – at Colorado State, TBA (ESPN networks)
Nov. 30 – Wyoming, noon (Facebook)