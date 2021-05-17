There’s no widely used nickname for the Colorado Avalanche’s well-established and well-known top line. One wears the ‘C,’ two others an ‘A.’ They’re the top three in team scoring, the ones casual fans and those outside Colorado have most likely heard of.
They’re a major reason the Avalanche enter the 2020-21 postseason as the top seed in the West Division and with home-ice advantage throughout.
With Nathan MacKinnon expected to play Monday in Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues, he, Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen are set to pace the Avalanche in the hunt for hockey’s ultimate prize.
Among lesser concerns: a full-circle moment.
All three were drafted by Colorado. The newest addition, Rantanen, has played for the Avalanche for the better part of five seasons. They’ve seen lean years, where the postseason was for others, and the best regular-season record in the league wasn’t a realistic goal.
There was a first-round playoff exit in 2017-18 — though at least the team qualified. Then a controversial second-round Game 7 road loss the next season. Then a sudden end at the exact same point in 2020, but in overtime.
For this playoff run, the Avalanche secured an advantage they hope will be the difference.
“To be able to get a Presidents’ Trophy for some of those guys now, I’m really excited for them,” Bednar said of his longer-tenured players, the night that it happened.
The top trio was rarely split up, except for a period here and there or due to injuries or COVID-19 contact tracing. In a shortened season, they combined for 70 goals and 113 assists.
"I honestly think it comes from just time," Landeskog said of their success. "I think it comes from being patient, from the coaching staff's perspective and letting us play together, letting us find that chemistry."
Like in years past, when they were going, they were difficult to defend.
“You start adding more guys, they learn from our leaders,” Bednar said. “They put the work in. They’re not just showing up to the rink and putting in time."
Puck moving-defenseman Samuel Girard came over in a trade, then starting goaltender and NHL shutouts co-leader Philipp Grubauer. Cale Makar is the defending rookie of the year and regularly pulls off gravity-defying moves. His defensive partner, Devon Toews, played and led so well in his first season in Colorado that he wore the ‘A’ in MacKinnon’s injury-based absence.
“It’s just a different type of leadership group, but one that’s based on the team as a whole,” Toews, who previously played two seasons for the New York Islanders, said. “It’s just a community-type of environment in the locker room. No one’s afraid to speak up or say what’s on their mind or give advice to anyone.
“It’s a family in there and I’m just happy to be part of it.”