• The punt game provided most of the big swings in the game. Air Force had a low snap that was dropped and prompted a rushed punt from Charles Bein that went for just 12 yards and gave Navy the ball at the Air Force 38-yard line, setting up a field goal for the Midshipmen’s only points of the game.
“I think that was a huge sudden-change stop to hold them to a field goal,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
Air Force recovered a muffed punt from Navy at the Navy 23, and while it didn’t convert with points, it capitalized on the field position on its next possession to score on a 43-yard drive.
Later, the Falcons saw a drive remain alive on a roughing the kicker penalty on Navy as Air Force was punting on a fourth-and-22 play. And a Navy snap over the punter’s head resulted in a safety.
“Those were momentum changers,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said of the punting issues.
Part of Haaziq Daniels’ maturation as Air Force’s quarterback will come in seeing the value on days like this of not trying to do too much. He admitted it was difficult at times not to try to make something of nothing on runs or pass plays, but his coaches have stressed that it’s important to stick to the plan and execute the same way he does in practice.
In doing so, Air Force didn’t have a giveaway and was able to score 16 points after being held to just seven in the first half.
“It was definitely tough,” Daniels said. “I would say this is one of the toughest games I think I’ve played with just the atmosphere and a little bit of jitters and things like that. But I think once we settled down and got a couple of hits … it just worked out.”
• Daniels said his 28-yard touchdown run came off a mistake. He felt he should have handed it to fullback Brad Roberts instead of keeping it. But he’s been taught when he recognizes that mistake, the best thing to do it just follow the fullback’s hole. So that’s what he did and he went untouched for a score.
• In explaining why Air Force was able to play Navy so well defensively, Demonte Meeks gave a simple answer: “I’ve been playing them for five years.”
He noted that he hasn’t particularly played Navy for so long, but in his year at the prep school he faced option offenses all the time. He has then prepared for Army and Navy for four years and has seen Air Force’s offense on occasion in practice.
“I’ve been looking at them for a long time,” he said.
• Navy ran just 44 offensive plays. It had averaged 62 in Air Force’s past two trips to Annapolis.
The Falcons’ ability to get the Midshipmen off the field kept them off the scoreboard at the time, and also helped Air Force’s defense brace against a potential comeback of the variety they have encountered in this stadium.
“I think probably that’s why they had a little more tank in the gas at end,” Calhoun said.