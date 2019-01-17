The Colorado College seniors are emotional. Who can blame them?
Things haven’t been going well, and time is short. Denver is in town Friday night. This is their last chance to win a piece of hardware they’ve coveted for four years.
“It’s been on our mind our whole careers,” Trey Bradley said. “The past three years haven’t gone as planned, and we’ve got four more games to win it back. It starts tomorrow.
“We need to come out flying.”
Bradley and fellow senior Westin Michaud were among 81 Division 1 players to be nominated Thursday for the Hobey Baker Award. Both recognized it was an honor, but they can’t afford to focus on anything besides Friday night.
The Gold Pan trophy has been with the Pioneers since 2014. The Tigers came close last season, going 1-1-2 in the regular-season series, but they need an overall edge to reclaim it.
It’s the second-most contested rivalry in the country, behind Michigan and Michigan State.
“I think I can speak for my class of seniors when I say that we’re going to be ready to go and we’re going to leave it all out there this weekend,” Bradley said.
The series starts at The Broadmoor World Arena before shifting to Denver on Saturday.
Colorado College is 31-10-9 against Denver at home all-time, but the last time the Tigers beat the Pioneers in Colorado Springs was Feb. 22, 2014.
The Tigers have lost six of seven and sit last in the conference.
Things were intense even before you introduced a longtime rival.
Extra emotion isn’t a bad thing, coach Mike Haviland says — far from it.
“I love it,” he said. “I think we need more of that in college sports, and I think we’ve lost a little of that in all sports. The game has become too friendly at times, and I think we need more of that battle.
“I love it when guys get angry and pissed off about things,” he added, noting that doesn’t mean making illegal or dangerous plays. “I think we miss that sometimes.”
Haviland thinks the Tigers played well enough overall to win last weekend in North Dakota, but have been plagued by brief, poor stretches.
The complete game is something they’ve discussed, along with finishing chances.
Michaud hasn’t struggled there, with eight points in eight games and goals in three of his past four to take over the Tigers’ scoring lead. He said his methods are simple.
“Our assistant coach Leon Hayworth keeps saying ‘shoot the puck, shoot the puck, shoot the puck,’ and I think I’ve been doing that more,” he said. “More this week than anything, we’ve been focusing on scoring goals.”
Last but not least: Leaving it all out there.
“We’ve got to represent that CC logo with pride,” Michaud said.