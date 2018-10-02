Days ahead of college hockey’s return to the region, Air Force coach Frank Serratore and Colorado College coach Mike Haviland took turns praising their staffs and previewing the upcoming season Tuesday at the Sports Corp. College Hockey Faceoff Luncheon.
The Falcons host the University of Alberta in a scrimmage Sunday, while Colorado College opens the regular season Saturday at Alaska-Anchorage.
The teams will meet early this year, on Oct. 13. Both coaches mentioned the Pikes Peak Trophy, which goes to the winner of the season series and has been in Air Force’s possession since its inception.
CC has several other trophies in play, however, including the Gold Pan Trophy that currently belongs to Denver.
“I’ve been waiting 21 years to hear a CC coach say our series was important,” Serratore joked. “I love that.”
Colorado College’s highly productive top line of Mason Bergh, Trey Bradley and Nick Halloran was also covered, with Serratore predicting the Tigers’ supporting cast contributions will improve with age.
He also gave a Halloran prognosis.
“Enjoy him this year, because it’s going to be his last year,” Serratore said of the junior, who drew pro attention during his breakout season.
Coming off a second straight run to an NCAA Tournament regional final, and an upset of top-seeded St. Cloud State, Air Force was again picked to finish first in the Atlantic Hockey Conference. Colorado College was picked sixth of eight National Collegiate Hockey Conference teams.
Air Force has had its conference’s number the past decade. CC will have to slog through 12 games against the past three NCAA champions, all of which are in the NCHC. But CC has an advantage Air Force had last year — a large, lauded, battle-tested senior class.
“We’ve talked a lot about their legacy and what they want to leave at Colorado College,” Haviland said. “These guys know that 15 wins is not enough.”
Both coaches have their sights on the Frozen Four, even though they come at it from different directions. Air Force has gotten younger but has the experience. Colorado College, the opposite.
“We have to continue to learn and earn our respect in the country,” Haviland said, “and the only way to do that is to be great in the community, great in the classroom, and winning hockey games.”