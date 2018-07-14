For five years, the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo operated its annual event without the Colorado Springs-based Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. But this year, the rodeo’s leadership decided once again to partner with the organization — and it’s expected to stay this way for a while.
“We see this as a long-term relationship,” said Nikki Wall, a rodeo spokeswoman.
In October 2014, the annual rodeo decided to no longer be sanctioned by the PRCA in an effort to benefit the fans, military charities it supports, add more sponsorships and double prize money for cowboys and cowgirls under an invitational format. But after a five-year hiatus, Cory Wall, the rodeo’s general manager for the past three years, said a decision was made to work with the PRCA again.
“I think it’s going to be something that’s beneficial to rodeo in general in years to come,” he said.
On Friday, the event was 200 people shy of a sellout crowd of 5,487. Though numbers were immediately available, Nikki Wall said Saturday’s event likely boasted a sellout crowd.
“Now there are things that go behind the scene that things didn’t go very well or it could have went better,” Cory Wall said.
“But bottom line is, the people that left here after they bought a ticket were happy and they wanna come back.”
Pueblo native Colletti impresses ‘home crowd’
Though he was bucked off early, Casey Colletti’s run in bareback riding was one to remember.
Consider this: The Pueblo native was the closest thing to a hometown competitor in Saturday’s championship rounds because he had to drive only about 40 minutes to the Norris-Penrose Event Center.
He made it to the semifinals of his event, but did not move on.
Colletti did not score but earned $800 in prize money.
Before the qualifying round, he said it was an honor to compete in Colorado Springs because the cheers are seemingly louder when the announcer says his hometown.
In the bareback riding finals, Ty Fast Taypotat won the title by scoring 84.5 points. He earned $15,000.