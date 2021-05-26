Ed Robson Arena has its first executive director.
Colin Bailey, on Wednesday, was named to the position by Colorado College vice president and director of athletics Lesley Irvine.
“Colin’s excitement to help us introduce the new arena to the campus and community set him apart,” Irvine said in a release.
Ed Robson Arena will serve as the new home of the Colorado College hockey program. It will mark the first time in the program’s 80-plus-year history that the Tigers will play regular-season games on campus.
Bailey comes to CC after serving as the assistant athletic director for event management and operations at St. Lawrence (Canton, N.Y.). His responsibilities included oversight of men’s and women’s Division I hockey ESPN+ broadcast operations, game management for the school’s 35 NCAA intercollegiate athletic programs and managing all maintenance, capital projects and renovation initiatives of the athletic facilities.
Bailey’s resume includes time as the director of athletics operations at Bloomsburg (Pa.). He also has event and facilities experience at Northern Arizona, Arkansas and North Dakota State.
“I cannot wait to work with local leadership to continue to cultivate and enhance the vision of (Ed Robson Arena),” Bailey said.