After eight years in the position, Air Force men's basketball coach Dave Pilipovich was fired Monday after a seventh consecutive losing season. Pilipovich spoke with The Gazette's Brent Briggeman in the hours after his dismissal.

Q: When did you know this was going happen?

A: We didn’t have the season we thought we would have. There are some reasons behind that, but as my buddy back home would say, ‘That was milk already been spilt.’ But we never had academic issues or a scandal with our guys. We never had a drinking problem on our team. We never had a drug problem. We did it the right way. No regrets. I’m walking out with my head held high. I love this place. There’s great people here. If the thing we just didn’t do was win enough games, then, you know, then that’s what happened.

Q: How hard is it going to be for anybody to win here?

A: Until you make some changes … the league’s hard. It’s gotten harder because of the transfer rule. I don’t like to harp on it, but you know, it’s hard. We’ve got to make some changes in the commitment to the program, and hopefully they will for the next person. Because to be competitive and to get to where you want to in this league, we’re behind. I hope moving forward they can do that. (Nathan Pine's) still new here as an athletic director. He’s done good things and hopefully he’ll continue to do that. A new coach and maybe new ideas; I’ll be rooting for them. I hope they can. But it’s challenging. It’s challenging. It really is.

Q: Are the expectations unrealistic?

A: It depends what your expectations are. You know? If you want to run a clean program, like we did, and graduate young men to become great officers and then eventually great husbands and fathers, I think we’ve done that. But to say you’re going to go 20 wins year in and year out and get to postseason play and NCAA Tournament appearances, I think that’s challenging. That’s all of our goal, and that was our goal to do that, but I think it is challenging.

Q: Is this the right league for a service academy?

A: It’s a tough league for a service academy. Army and Navy are in the Patriot League and neither one made it past the quarterfinals, and that’s the Patriot League. The Citadel ended up losing 19 straight games this year. VMI’s record was 9-23. Army, I think, was .500, and that’s Patriot League. All that, it’s challenging. The Mountain West is a great conference. But, yeah, it’s challenging.

Q: Were you given, going into this year, a pretty specific expectation you had to meet?

A: Improve on what we’ve done. I’ll say that. We all wanted to do that, but we stumbled and stubbed our toe a little bit. And we had some things. But I tell you what, we finished playing really well in Vegas, we played probably our two best games of the year. Gosh, we were good. If we had had that consistency through the year, we probably wouldn’t be talking right now. But that happens. I love these guys, I just told them that, and I'll be there for them whatever they need. We’ll move forward and they’ll move forward, but it’s been special.

Q: How are you taking this?

A: I’m good. I’m good because we did it right. I didn’t punch a kid. I didn’t cuss kids out. I didn’t hide some grades. I didn’t pay for a player. We worked hard. This staff is unbelievable. They were in here yesterday working. They’re great. The people I’ve been around, the staff, their families — and I hurt for them — but I will walk out with my head high because I didn’t do anything wrong; just didn’t win more games. So I’m OK. I am. I’ll be a fan of this program. I’ll be a fan of the academy. They’ve been great. They gave me an opportunity. Our family loves living here.

Q: You look at the history of this program since it’s been in a conference, and it had that one four-year run, and other than that you’ve been as good as it has seen …

A: We beat the ranked teams. We won more Mountain West conference tournament games. We’ve done some good stuff.

Q: When this program had that run in the mid-2000s, the Princeton offense was still new, the shot clock was longer to run it … do you think there’s a silver bullet out there like that anymore or has the game changed too much?

A: The game’s changed. It’s a faster-paced game because of the clock. We set records this year. Most points in conference history. Most points per game. Field-goal attempts. Most 3s made. Most 3s attempted. Rebounds. Rebounds per game. Assists per game. We did some good things. Now, defense … it’s changed. Back then, the commitment the other schools have made compared to now to their programs; the Colorado States, the Boise States the San Diego States. San Diego State, 20 years ago, they were the worst team in the league. Now, where they’ve gone. … Other teams in the league, as a whole, have made some really big commitments. But we did it right. Never had an investigation of our program or anything like that. We had great young men. We did it right, just didn’t win enough games, I guess. Sucks, right?