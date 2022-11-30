Evoca, a TV company that provides news, entertainment and live sports at an affordable cost, has been an oasis for Colorado sports fans who have been locked out of viewing local Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Colorado Rapids games for years due to disputes between cable companies and regional sports network, Altitude.
However, that oasis could be going away, leaving fans with fewer options to legally view local professional sports.
In a tweet sent Wednesday, Evoca asked subscribers to check their email for an announcement. According to users on Twitter, the email states that company will cease operations at the end of the year, pending the ability to raise more money.
"Should we be unable to raise more capital, we are sad to say that Evoca TV will discontinue operations and programming on December 31st, 2022," the email reads.
The service, which combines feeds from old-school antenna broadcasts and high-end streaming using an internet connection and an HDMI cable, currently enables customers to watch Altitude Sports, which airs live Nuggets, Avalanche, Mammoth and Rapids games for a mere $25 a month — $30 if a customers rent the necessary receiver.
Customers also have access to Broncos games through broadcast channels and most Rockies games through AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain.
Idaho-based Evoca currently provides services for the metro areas of its home state as well as Colorado, Oregon, Michigan and Arizona.
The dispute between cable giants DISH Network and Comcast and Altitude dates back to August 2019, when the channel's contracts ended with both companies as well as DirecTV. Since then, only DirecTV has come to an agreement with Altitude.
In November 2019, with the regional sports channel owned by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, filed an antirust lawsuit against Comcast.
Two mediations have failed between the two entities and a final pretrial conference has been set for November 2023.