Who are the best brothers on Air Force’s cross country team? Believe it or not, there’s competition.
In this corner, we have Scott and Ryan Johnson of Parker. Over there, Aric and AJ Kedge of Albuquerque. The rivalry is a friendly one.
The Kedges are here for a good time, not a long time. Only 18 months and one grade apart, they’ll spend three years together as Falcons. The Johnsons are two years apart, giving them “more time to build a legacy.”
As for who gets top billing, the Kedges argue that they were there first — “That’s ‘cause you were born before us!” was the indignant reply — and have “a little more range.” AJ trends toward distance events, competing in the steeplechase as a freshman during track and field season. Aric has found success in the 800 meters.
“Just in that, we cover more events than the Johnson brothers do,” Aric said.
The Johnsons take issue with that — as Ryan is a freshman, they’ve had less time to show their combined effort. In this case as well, the older brother trends toward the mid-distance races — 800 and 1,500 meters — and the younger brother is a distance runner.
Every once in awhile, they put aside the rivalry for the common good. During the Drake Relays last April, Aric handed the baton to Scott for the last leg of the 4x800.
“We ran the third fastest time in academy history,” Aric said. “So that was a special time. The Johnson versus Kedge rivalry was halted for one common goal of competing for Air Force.”
The Johnsons found their way into the sport, but it was something of a foregone conclusion for Aric and AJ, sons of a high school coach inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame. The Kedge family is “tight-knit and running-oriented.”
“It’s like one of our family values, in a way,” Aric said.
Ryan and AJ owe a bit to their brothers for paving the way — and not blowing it. Air Force coach Ryan Cole said Scott and Aric’s strong high school results “opened the door” for the family that followed. Later, having a source on the inside gave the younger boys a better idea of whether academy life was for them.
It all worked out, and Cole would do it again.
“(Brothers) already have a bond that you’re trying to instill and develop in your entire team,” Cole said. “It’s already cultivated, and it’s valuable.”
The Falcons are coming off last weekend’s fourth-place finish of 18 teams at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Neb. The developmental group got an early taste of competition and was up to it.
“It bodes well for the rest of our season. It shows we have lots of depth,” AJ said. “All the way to the last guy on the team, we’re strong.”
AJ earned the Kedge brothers some rivalry bonus points with his grit. He was in the emergency room earlier in the week with a bad allergic reaction to a wasp sting — his second of a young, unlucky school year.
He didn’t race as well as he wanted in Nebraska, finishing in 26:45.8 in the men’s 8,000 meters. Aric saw him as soon as he finished his own race.
“I put my arm around him, like, ‘We can do this thing,’” Aric said.
“Being able to do this every day ... it’s something special that few — other than Ryan and Scott — college kids get to experience. We embrace it.”
The Falcons will join a field full of ranked teams this weekend in Springfield, Ore., in the Bill Dellinger Invitational. Air Force can see how it stacks up against powerful competition and start building its resume to qualify for nationals. Cole likened it to preparing for their first exam, with finals creeping nearer.
Scott pointed out that Ryan was one of two freshmen who made the travel squad.
“I’m looking forward to it, but it’s a nervous anticipation,” Ryan said.
Ryan has the support of a whole team that, even though he hasn’t been there long, he trusts as much as 30 additional brothers.
“We truly are a family,” Scott said. “Yeah we might have the Kedges and the Johnsons, but overall every day, we come down to practice and it’s just a big family reunion.
“There’s something truly special with this group.”